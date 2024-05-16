Active Stocks
Thu May 16 2024 15:58:00
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 165.90 0.18%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 936.35 -1.15%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 811.90 -1.04%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 431.25 0.79%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 312.55 -0.78%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Ultratech Cement Share Price Highlights : Ultratech Cement closed today at 9698.3, up 0.92% from yesterday's 9610.25
BackBack

Ultratech Cement Share Price Highlights : Ultratech Cement closed today at ₹9698.3, up 0.92% from yesterday's ₹9610.25

52 min read . Updated: 16 May 2024, 08:07 PM IST
Livemint

Ultratech Cement Share Price Highlights : Ultratech Cement stock price went up today, 16 May 2024, by 0.92 %. The stock closed at 9610.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 9698.3 per share. Investors should monitor Ultratech Cement stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ultratech Cement Share Price Highlights Premium
Ultratech Cement Share Price Highlights

Ultratech Cement Share Price Highlights : Ultratech Cement's stock opened at 9700 and closed at 9662.65 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 9700, and the low was 9564.3. The market capitalization was 276,948.2 crore, with a 52-week high of 10,522.65 and a 52-week low of 7584.35. The BSE volume for the day was 4992 shares traded.

Disclaimer

16 May 2024, 08:07:01 PM IST

Ultratech Cement Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information

Ultratech Cement Share Price Live Updates: Ultratech Cement has a 1.83% MF holding & 17.74% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 1.20% in december to 1.83% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 18.19% in december to 17.74% in march quarter.

16 May 2024, 07:33:06 PM IST

Ultratech Cement Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

Ultratech Cement Share Price Live Updates: Ultratech Cement's return on equity (ROE) was 12.23% in the most recent fiscal year, with a return on investment (ROI) of 9.88%. Analysts predict the ROE to be 12.49% in the current fiscal year and 14.20% in the upcoming fiscal year.

16 May 2024, 07:09:26 PM IST

Ultratech Cement Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance

Ultratech Cement Share Price Live Updates: Ultratech Cement has shown an EPS growth of 9.65% and a revenue growth of 16.60% over the past 3 years. In the last twelve months, the company generated a revenue of 709081.40 cr, which is slightly higher than the revenue from the previous fiscal year. The company is expected to experience a revenue growth of 7.51% and a profit growth of 24.86% in the upcoming quarter 4.

16 May 2024, 06:32:46 PM IST

Ultratech Cement Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ultratech Cement Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 11041.0, 13.84% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 7000.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 12000.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy17171715
    Buy11111212
    Hold4447
    Sell2211
    Strong Sell1111
16 May 2024, 06:07:28 PM IST

Ultratech Cement Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Ultratech Cement Share Price Live Updates: Today, Ultratech Cement's stock price increased by 0.92% to reach 9698.3, outperforming its peers. Ambuja Cements, Shree Cement, and ACC are experiencing declines, while Grasim Industries, another peer, is seeing a rise. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are both up by 0.92% and 0.93% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Ultratech Cement9698.388.050.9210522.657584.35279493.29
Grasim Industries2383.014.70.622499.951661.26157534.96
Ambuja Cements612.0-1.0-0.16649.0395.95134497.77
Shree Cement25744.45-74.75-0.2930710.1522601.392887.91
ACC2488.9-0.4-0.022759.951704.4546738.37
16 May 2024, 05:32:38 PM IST

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: Ultratech Cement share price live: Today's Price range

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: Today, Ultratech Cement stock reached a low price of 9528.1 and a high price of 9724.95.

16 May 2024, 04:38:27 PM IST

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 0.86%; Futures open interest increased by 1.56%

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest in Ultratech Cement indicates potential for a positive price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their long positions.

16 May 2024, 03:52:26 PM IST

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: Ultratech Cement closed today at ₹9698.3, up 0.92% from yesterday's ₹9610.25

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: Ultratech Cement share price closed the day at 9698.3 - a 0.92% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 9784.17 , 9849.33 , 9978.67. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 9589.67 , 9460.33 , 9395.17.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

16 May 2024, 03:51:13 PM IST

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 3 PM is 125.87% higher than yesterday

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: The volume of Ultratech Cement traded by 3 PM today is 125.87% higher than yesterday, with the price at 9698.3, up by 0.92%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial factor in analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signal further price declines.

16 May 2024, 03:37:40 PM IST

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live:

16 May 2024, 03:10:58 PM IST

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: Ultratech Cement trading at ₹9690, up 0.83% from yesterday's ₹9610.25

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Ultratech Cement has surpassed the first resistance of 9685.17 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 9755.73. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 9755.73 then there can be further positive price movement.

16 May 2024, 02:58:51 PM IST

Ultratech Cement Share Price Live Updates: Ultratech Cement Short Term and Long Term Trends

Ultratech Cement Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Ultratech Cement share is Bullish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish

16 May 2024, 02:56:42 PM IST

Ultratech Cement Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days9535.23
10 Days9690.72
20 Days9653.07
50 Days9732.99
100 Days9869.41
300 Days9172.49
16 May 2024, 02:45:02 PM IST

Ultratech Cement Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is 122.84% higher than yesterday

Ultratech Cement Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Ultratech Cement traded by 2 PM is 122.84% higher than yesterday, with the price at 9632.1, up by 0.23%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume may signal further price declines.

16 May 2024, 02:39:56 PM IST

Ultratech Cement Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Ultratech Cement Share Price Live Updates: Ultratech Cement reached a high of 9573.2 and a low of 9537.75 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price exceeded both the hourly resistances of 9574.03 and 9589.52, suggesting positive market sentiment. Traders may want to consider implementing trailing stop losses to safeguard their profits.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 19562.88Support 19527.43
Resistance 29585.77Support 29514.87
Resistance 39598.33Support 39491.98
16 May 2024, 02:13:19 PM IST

Ultratech Cement Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ultratech Cement Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 11041.0, 15.65% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 7000.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 12000.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy17171715
    Buy11111212
    Hold4447
    Sell2211
    Strong Sell1111
16 May 2024, 02:03:15 PM IST

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: Ultratech Cement trading at ₹9560.1, down -0.52% from yesterday's ₹9610.25

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: Ultratech Cement share price is at 9560.1 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 9552.02 and 9685.17 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 9552.02 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 9685.17 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

16 May 2024, 01:54:16 PM IST

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is 97.55% higher than yesterday

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: The volume of Ultratech Cement traded by 1 PM today is 97.55% higher than yesterday, with the price at 9569, reflecting a -0.43% increase. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for trend analysis. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with higher volume could indicate further price declines.

16 May 2024, 01:40:55 PM IST

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: Ultratech Cement reached a high of 9575.0 and a low of 9545.0 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 9571.65 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for additional support at 9543.3 and 9522.0.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 19574.03Support 19544.03
Resistance 29589.52Support 29529.52
Resistance 39604.03Support 39514.03
16 May 2024, 01:12:27 PM IST

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: Futures trading lower by -0.29%; Futures open interest increased by 1.57%

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: The decrease in futures price and increase in open interest for Ultratech Cement indicate a potential for negative price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their short positions.

16 May 2024, 01:05:12 PM IST

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: Ultratech Cement share price live: Today's Price range

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: Ultratech Cement stock's low price for the day was 9528.1 and the high price was 9631.25.

16 May 2024, 12:48:33 PM IST

Ultratech Cement Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 78.65% higher than yesterday

Ultratech Cement Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Ultratech Cement traded until 12 AM is 78.65% higher than the previous day, while the price is trading at 9564.6, representing a decrease of -0.48%. Trading volume, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with higher volume may signal further price declines.

16 May 2024, 12:37:51 PM IST

Ultratech Cement Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Ultratech Cement Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 9599.17 and 9545.87 levels in the most recent hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 9545.87 and selling near the hourly resistance at 9599.17.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 19621.3Support 19571.65
Resistance 29642.6Support 29543.3
Resistance 39670.95Support 39522.0
16 May 2024, 12:22:45 PM IST

Ultratech Cement Share Price Live Updates: Ultratech Cement Short Term and Long Term Trends

Ultratech Cement Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Ultratech Cement share is Bearish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish

16 May 2024, 12:22:15 PM IST

Ultratech Cement Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days9535.23
10 Days9690.72
20 Days9653.07
50 Days9732.99
100 Days9869.41
300 Days9172.49
16 May 2024, 12:21:06 PM IST

Ultratech Cement Share Price Live Updates: Ultratech Cement trading at ₹9609.8, up 0% from yesterday's ₹9610.25

Ultratech Cement Share Price Live Updates: Ultratech Cement share price is at 9609.8 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 9552.02 and 9685.17 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 9552.02 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 9685.17 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

16 May 2024, 11:55:37 AM IST

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is 147.02% higher than yesterday

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Ultratech Cement until 11 AM is 147.02% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently trading at 9570.25, up by -0.42%. Volume traded is a crucial factor, along with price, in analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

16 May 2024, 11:42:07 AM IST

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: Ultratech Cement reached a peak of 9581.4 and a trough of 9528.1 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price exceeded the hourly resistance level of 9595.35 (Resistance level 1), suggesting bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 19599.17Support 19545.87
Resistance 29616.93Support 29510.33
Resistance 39652.47Support 39492.57
16 May 2024, 11:23:02 AM IST

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: Ultratech Cement trading at ₹9571, down -0.41% from yesterday's ₹9610.25

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: Ultratech Cement share price is at 9571 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 9552.02 and 9685.17 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 9552.02 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 9685.17 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

16 May 2024, 11:13:08 AM IST

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: Today, Ultratech Cement's share price dropped by 0.35% to reach 9576.95, while its peer companies are experiencing mixed results. Grasim Industries and ACC are seeing declines, but Ambuja Cements and Shree Cement are both on the rise. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.14% and 0.19% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Ultratech Cement9576.95-33.3-0.3510522.657584.35275996.13
Grasim Industries2345.35-22.95-0.972499.951661.26155046.0
Ambuja Cements613.90.90.15649.0395.95134915.33
Shree Cement26040.0220.80.8630710.1522601.393954.27
ACC2482.5-6.8-0.272759.951704.4546618.19
16 May 2024, 11:06:37 AM IST

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 11041.0, 15.45% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 7000.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 12000.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy17171715
    Buy11111212
    Hold4447
    Sell2211
    Strong Sell1111
16 May 2024, 10:52:00 AM IST

Ultratech Cement Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 139.98% higher than yesterday

Ultratech Cement Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Ultratech Cement traded by 10 AM is 139.98% higher than yesterday, with the price at 9535.85, up by -0.77%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.

16 May 2024, 10:38:59 AM IST

Ultratech Cement Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Ultratech Cement Share Price Live Updates: Ultratech Cement touched a high of 9613.35 & a low of 9539.35 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 19595.35Support 19521.35
Resistance 29641.35Support 29493.35
Resistance 39669.35Support 39447.35
16 May 2024, 10:17:04 AM IST

Ultratech Cement Share Price Live Updates:

16 May 2024, 10:01:05 AM IST

Ultratech Cement Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Ultratech Cement Share Price Live Updates: Today, Ultratech Cement's share price dropped by 0.66% to reach 9547.15, while its counterparts in the industry are experiencing mixed results. Ambuja Cements and ACC are seeing declines, whereas Grasim Industries and Shree Cement are witnessing an increase in their share prices. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex each rose by 0.2%.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Ultratech Cement9547.15-63.1-0.6610522.657584.35275137.33
Grasim Industries2369.451.150.052499.951661.26156639.2
Ambuja Cements610.1-2.9-0.47649.0395.95134080.21
Shree Cement26000.0180.80.730710.1522601.393809.95
ACC2473.2-16.1-0.652759.951704.4546443.55
16 May 2024, 09:46:37 AM IST

Ultratech Cement Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.08%; Futures open interest increased by 0.39%

Ultratech Cement Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest for Ultratech Cement indicates a potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.

16 May 2024, 09:38:40 AM IST

Ultratech Cement Share Price Live Updates: Ultratech Cement trading at ₹9569.35, down -0.43% from yesterday's ₹9610.25

Ultratech Cement Share Price Live Updates: Ultratech Cement share price is at 9569.35 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 9552.02 and 9685.17 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 9552.02 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 9685.17 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

16 May 2024, 09:18:43 AM IST

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: The share price of Ultratech Cement has increased by 0.20% and is currently trading at 9629.25. Over the past year, Ultratech Cement shares have gained 24.88% to reach 9629.25. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 20.66% to 22200.55 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.99%
3 Months-3.34%
6 Months9.66%
YTD-8.46%
1 Year24.88%
16 May 2024, 08:52:38 AM IST

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ultratech Cement on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 19685.17Support 19552.02
Resistance 29755.73Support 29489.43
Resistance 39818.32Support 39418.87
16 May 2024, 08:33:18 AM IST

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 11041.0, 14.89% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 7000.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 12000.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy17171715
    Buy11111212
    Hold4447
    Sell2211
    Strong Sell1111
16 May 2024, 08:17:43 AM IST

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: Ultratech Cement volume yesterday was 166 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 389 k

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 57.37% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 161 k & BSE volume was 4 k.

16 May 2024, 08:08:17 AM IST

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: Ultratech Cement closed at ₹9662.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 9700 & 9564.3 yesterday to end at 9662.65. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue