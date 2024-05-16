Ultratech Cement Share Price Highlights : Ultratech Cement closed today at 9698.3, up 0.92% from yesterday's 9610.25

Ultratech Cement Share Price Highlights : Ultratech Cement's stock opened at ₹9700 and closed at ₹9662.65 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹9700, and the low was ₹9564.3. The market capitalization was ₹276,948.2 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹10,522.65 and a 52-week low of ₹7584.35. The BSE volume for the day was 4992 shares traded.
Disclaimer
Ultratech Cement Share Price Live Updates: Ultratech Cement has a 1.83% MF holding & 17.74% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 1.20% in december to 1.83% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 18.19% in december to 17.74% in march quarter.
Ultratech Cement Share Price Live Updates: Ultratech Cement's return on equity (ROE) was 12.23% in the most recent fiscal year, with a return on investment (ROI) of 9.88%. Analysts predict the ROE to be 12.49% in the current fiscal year and 14.20% in the upcoming fiscal year.
Ultratech Cement Share Price Live Updates: Ultratech Cement has shown an EPS growth of 9.65% and a revenue growth of 16.60% over the past 3 years. In the last twelve months, the company generated a revenue of 709081.40 cr, which is slightly higher than the revenue from the previous fiscal year. The company is expected to experience a revenue growth of 7.51% and a profit growth of 24.86% in the upcoming quarter 4.
Ultratech Cement Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹11041.0, 13.84% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹7000.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹12000.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|17
|17
|17
|15
|Buy
|11
|11
|12
|12
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|7
|Sell
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Ultratech Cement Share Price Live Updates: Today, Ultratech Cement's stock price increased by 0.92% to reach ₹9698.3, outperforming its peers. Ambuja Cements, Shree Cement, and ACC are experiencing declines, while Grasim Industries, another peer, is seeing a rise. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are both up by 0.92% and 0.93% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Ultratech Cement
|9698.3
|88.05
|0.92
|10522.65
|7584.35
|279493.29
|Grasim Industries
|2383.0
|14.7
|0.62
|2499.95
|1661.26
|157534.96
|Ambuja Cements
|612.0
|-1.0
|-0.16
|649.0
|395.95
|134497.77
|Shree Cement
|25744.45
|-74.75
|-0.29
|30710.15
|22601.3
|92887.91
|ACC
|2488.9
|-0.4
|-0.02
|2759.95
|1704.45
|46738.37
Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: Today, Ultratech Cement stock reached a low price of ₹9528.1 and a high price of ₹9724.95.
Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest in Ultratech Cement indicates potential for a positive price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their long positions.
Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: Ultratech Cement share price closed the day at ₹9698.3 - a 0.92% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 9784.17 , 9849.33 , 9978.67. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 9589.67 , 9460.33 , 9395.17.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: The volume of Ultratech Cement traded by 3 PM today is 125.87% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹9698.3, up by 0.92%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial factor in analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Ultratech Cement has surpassed the first resistance of ₹9685.17 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹9755.73. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹9755.73 then there can be further positive price movement.
Ultratech Cement Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Ultratech Cement share is Bullish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|9535.23
|10 Days
|9690.72
|20 Days
|9653.07
|50 Days
|9732.99
|100 Days
|9869.41
|300 Days
|9172.49
Ultratech Cement Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Ultratech Cement traded by 2 PM is 122.84% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹9632.1, up by 0.23%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume may signal further price declines.
Ultratech Cement Share Price Live Updates: Ultratech Cement reached a high of 9573.2 and a low of 9537.75 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price exceeded both the hourly resistances of 9574.03 and 9589.52, suggesting positive market sentiment. Traders may want to consider implementing trailing stop losses to safeguard their profits.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|9562.88
|Support 1
|9527.43
|Resistance 2
|9585.77
|Support 2
|9514.87
|Resistance 3
|9598.33
|Support 3
|9491.98
Ultratech Cement Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹11041.0, 15.65% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹7000.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹12000.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|17
|17
|17
|15
|Buy
|11
|11
|12
|12
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|7
|Sell
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: Ultratech Cement share price is at ₹9560.1 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹9552.02 and ₹9685.17 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹9552.02 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 9685.17 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: The volume of Ultratech Cement traded by 1 PM today is 97.55% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹9569, reflecting a -0.43% increase. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for trend analysis. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with higher volume could indicate further price declines.
Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: Ultratech Cement reached a high of 9575.0 and a low of 9545.0 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 9571.65 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for additional support at 9543.3 and 9522.0.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|9574.03
|Support 1
|9544.03
|Resistance 2
|9589.52
|Support 2
|9529.52
|Resistance 3
|9604.03
|Support 3
|9514.03
Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: The decrease in futures price and increase in open interest for Ultratech Cement indicate a potential for negative price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their short positions.
Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: Ultratech Cement stock's low price for the day was ₹9528.1 and the high price was ₹9631.25.
Ultratech Cement Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Ultratech Cement traded until 12 AM is 78.65% higher than the previous day, while the price is trading at ₹9564.6, representing a decrease of -0.48%. Trading volume, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with higher volume may signal further price declines.
Ultratech Cement Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 9599.17 and 9545.87 levels in the most recent hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 9545.87 and selling near the hourly resistance at 9599.17.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|9621.3
|Support 1
|9571.65
|Resistance 2
|9642.6
|Support 2
|9543.3
|Resistance 3
|9670.95
|Support 3
|9522.0
Ultratech Cement Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Ultratech Cement share is Bearish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|9535.23
|10 Days
|9690.72
|20 Days
|9653.07
|50 Days
|9732.99
|100 Days
|9869.41
|300 Days
|9172.49
Ultratech Cement Share Price Live Updates: Ultratech Cement share price is at ₹9609.8 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹9552.02 and ₹9685.17 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹9552.02 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 9685.17 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Ultratech Cement until 11 AM is 147.02% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently trading at ₹9570.25, up by -0.42%. Volume traded is a crucial factor, along with price, in analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: Ultratech Cement reached a peak of 9581.4 and a trough of 9528.1 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price exceeded the hourly resistance level of 9595.35 (Resistance level 1), suggesting bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|9599.17
|Support 1
|9545.87
|Resistance 2
|9616.93
|Support 2
|9510.33
|Resistance 3
|9652.47
|Support 3
|9492.57
Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: Ultratech Cement share price is at ₹9571 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹9552.02 and ₹9685.17 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹9552.02 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 9685.17 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: Today, Ultratech Cement's share price dropped by 0.35% to reach ₹9576.95, while its peer companies are experiencing mixed results. Grasim Industries and ACC are seeing declines, but Ambuja Cements and Shree Cement are both on the rise. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.14% and 0.19% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Ultratech Cement
|9576.95
|-33.3
|-0.35
|10522.65
|7584.35
|275996.13
|Grasim Industries
|2345.35
|-22.95
|-0.97
|2499.95
|1661.26
|155046.0
|Ambuja Cements
|613.9
|0.9
|0.15
|649.0
|395.95
|134915.33
|Shree Cement
|26040.0
|220.8
|0.86
|30710.15
|22601.3
|93954.27
|ACC
|2482.5
|-6.8
|-0.27
|2759.95
|1704.45
|46618.19
Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹11041.0, 15.45% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹7000.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹12000.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|17
|17
|17
|15
|Buy
|11
|11
|12
|12
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|7
|Sell
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Ultratech Cement Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Ultratech Cement traded by 10 AM is 139.98% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹9535.85, up by -0.77%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Ultratech Cement Share Price Live Updates: Ultratech Cement touched a high of 9613.35 & a low of 9539.35 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|9595.35
|Support 1
|9521.35
|Resistance 2
|9641.35
|Support 2
|9493.35
|Resistance 3
|9669.35
|Support 3
|9447.35
Ultratech Cement Share Price Live Updates: Today, Ultratech Cement's share price dropped by 0.66% to reach ₹9547.15, while its counterparts in the industry are experiencing mixed results. Ambuja Cements and ACC are seeing declines, whereas Grasim Industries and Shree Cement are witnessing an increase in their share prices. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex each rose by 0.2%.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Ultratech Cement
|9547.15
|-63.1
|-0.66
|10522.65
|7584.35
|275137.33
|Grasim Industries
|2369.45
|1.15
|0.05
|2499.95
|1661.26
|156639.2
|Ambuja Cements
|610.1
|-2.9
|-0.47
|649.0
|395.95
|134080.21
|Shree Cement
|26000.0
|180.8
|0.7
|30710.15
|22601.3
|93809.95
|ACC
|2473.2
|-16.1
|-0.65
|2759.95
|1704.45
|46443.55
Ultratech Cement Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest for Ultratech Cement indicates a potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.
Ultratech Cement Share Price Live Updates: Ultratech Cement share price is at ₹9569.35 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹9552.02 and ₹9685.17 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹9552.02 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 9685.17 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: The share price of Ultratech Cement has increased by 0.20% and is currently trading at ₹9629.25. Over the past year, Ultratech Cement shares have gained 24.88% to reach ₹9629.25. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 20.66% to 22200.55 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.99%
|3 Months
|-3.34%
|6 Months
|9.66%
|YTD
|-8.46%
|1 Year
|24.88%
Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ultratech Cement on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|9685.17
|Support 1
|9552.02
|Resistance 2
|9755.73
|Support 2
|9489.43
|Resistance 3
|9818.32
|Support 3
|9418.87
Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹11041.0, 14.89% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹7000.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹12000.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|17
|17
|17
|15
|Buy
|11
|11
|12
|12
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|7
|Sell
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 57.37% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 161 k & BSE volume was 4 k.
Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹9700 & ₹9564.3 yesterday to end at ₹9662.65. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!