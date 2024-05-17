Ultratech Cement Share Price Highlights : Ultratech Cement closed today at 9887, up 1.85% from yesterday's 9707.2

Ultratech Cement Share Price Highlights : Ultratech Cement's stock opened at ₹9602.55 and closed at ₹9610.25 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹9724.95 and the low was ₹9528.1. The market capitalization was ₹279489.99 crore. The 52-week high was ₹10522.65 and the 52-week low was ₹7584.35. The BSE volume for the day was 6639 shares.
Ultratech Cement Share Price Live Updates: Ultratech Cement has a 1.83% MF holding & 17.74% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 1.20% in december to 1.83% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 18.19% in december to 17.74% in march quarter.
Ultratech Cement Share Price Live Updates: Ultratech Cement's return on equity (ROE) was 12.23% in the most recent fiscal year and its return on investment (ROI) was 9.88%. Analysts predict that the ROE will be 12.49% in the current fiscal year and 14.20% in the upcoming fiscal year.
Ultratech Cement Share Price Live Updates: Ultratech Cement has shown an EPS growth of 9.65% and a revenue growth of 16.60% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months, the company has a revenue of 709081.40 cr which is 0.00% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is predicted to have a revenue growth of 7.51% and a profit growth of 24.86% for quarter 4.
Ultratech Cement Share Price Live Updates: Today, Ultratech Cement's share price has increased by 1.85% to reach ₹9887, in line with its industry counterparts. Grasim Industries, Ambuja Cements, Shree Cement, and ACC are also experiencing growth. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.28% and 0.34% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Ultratech Cement
|9887.0
|179.8
|1.85
|10522.65
|7584.35
|284931.4
|Grasim Industries
|2423.5
|50.0
|2.11
|2499.95
|1661.26
|160212.32
|Ambuja Cements
|620.0
|4.95
|0.8
|649.0
|395.95
|136255.91
|Shree Cement
|26205.0
|536.0
|2.09
|30710.15
|22601.3
|94549.61
|ACC
|2523.4
|38.4
|1.55
|2759.95
|1704.45
|47386.24
Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: Ultratech Cement stock reached a low of ₹9567.05 and a high of ₹9899 on the current day.
Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price combined with a decrease in open interest for Ultratech Cement indicates that the current upward momentum may be slowing down. This could potentially lead to a peak in the stock price or a change in direction in the near future.
Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: The volume of Ultratech Cement traded until 3 PM is down by 23.17% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently trading at ₹9887, a decrease of 1.85%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement combined with high volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with high volume may suggest further price declines.
Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: Ultratech Cement share price closed the day at ₹9887 - a 1.85% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 9966.55 , 10040.65 , 10181.3. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 9751.8 , 9611.15 , 9537.05.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Ultratech Cement has surpassed the first resistance of ₹9784.17 & second resistance of ₹9849.33 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹9978.67. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹9978.67 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|9553.69
|10 Days
|9655.07
|20 Days
|9645.07
|50 Days
|9725.99
|100 Days
|9868.11
|300 Days
|9179.49
Ultratech Cement Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Ultratech Cement traded by 2 PM is 13.60% lower than yesterday. The price is currently at ₹9892, marking a 1.9% decrease. Volume traded, in addition to price, is a key indicator for trend analysis. A rise in price accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with high volume may signal further price declines.
Ultratech Cement Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Ultratech Cement share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Ultratech Cement Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 9894.03 and 9853.93 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 9853.93 and selling near the hourly resistance at 9894.03.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|9894.8
|Support 1
|9861.6
|Resistance 2
|9912.75
|Support 2
|9846.35
|Resistance 3
|9928.0
|Support 3
|9828.4
Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Ultratech Cement has surpassed the first resistance of ₹9784.17 & second resistance of ₹9849.33 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹9978.67. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹9978.67 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: The volume of Ultratech Cement traded by 1 PM today is 2.96% higher compared to yesterday. The current trading price is ₹9874.65, reflecting a 1.73% increase. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with high volume may signal further price declines.
Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 9915.77 and 9862.92 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider using rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 9862.92 and selling near the hourly resistance at 9915.77.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|9894.03
|Support 1
|9853.93
|Resistance 2
|9916.07
|Support 2
|9835.87
|Resistance 3
|9934.13
|Support 3
|9813.83
Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and a decrease in open interest for Ultratech Cement indicate that the current upward trend may be slowing down, potentially leading to a peak or a reversal in the near future.
Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: The stock price of Ultratech Cement reached a low of ₹9567.05 and a high of ₹9899 on the current day.
Ultratech Cement Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Ultratech Cement traded by 12 AM has increased by 10.42% compared to yesterday. The price of the stock is currently trading at ₹9879, reflecting a 1.77% increase. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing market trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
Ultratech Cement Share Price Live Updates: Ultratech Cement reached a peak of 9898.15 and a trough of 9845.3 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price surpassed the hourly resistance level of 9881.47 (Resistance level 1), suggesting a bullish trend.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|9915.77
|Support 1
|9862.92
|Resistance 2
|9933.38
|Support 2
|9827.68
|Resistance 3
|9968.62
|Support 3
|9810.07
Ultratech Cement Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Ultratech Cement share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Ultratech Cement Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Ultratech Cement has surpassed the first resistance of ₹9784.17 & second resistance of ₹9849.33 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹9978.67. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹9978.67 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: The volume of Ultratech Cement traded until 11 AM is 9.86% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹9856, up by 1.53%. Volume traded is a significant indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could indicate further price declines.
Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: Ultratech Cement reached a high of 9865.2 and a low of 9790.0 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price exceeded both the hourly resistances at 9817.68 and 9852.12, suggesting strong bullish sentiment. Traders may want to consider implementing trailing stop losses to safeguard profits.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|9881.47
|Support 1
|9806.27
|Resistance 2
|9910.93
|Support 2
|9760.53
|Resistance 3
|9956.67
|Support 3
|9731.07
Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Ultratech Cement has surpassed the first resistance of ₹9784.17 & second resistance of ₹9849.33 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹9978.67. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹9978.67 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: Today, Ultratech Cement's share price increased by 1.41% to reach ₹9844, outperforming its peers. While Ambuja Cements saw a decline, Grasim Industries, Shree Cement, and ACC experienced gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex rose by 0.24% and 0.33% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Ultratech Cement
|9844.0
|136.8
|1.41
|10522.65
|7584.35
|283692.19
|Grasim Industries
|2418.5
|45.0
|1.9
|2499.95
|1661.26
|159881.78
|Ambuja Cements
|613.1
|-1.95
|-0.32
|649.0
|395.95
|134739.51
|Shree Cement
|25686.95
|17.95
|0.07
|30710.15
|22601.3
|92680.44
|ACC
|2490.35
|5.35
|0.22
|2759.95
|1704.45
|46765.6
Ultratech Cement Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Ultratech Cement traded by 10 AM is 18.85% lower compared to yesterday, while the price is currently trading at ₹9797.4, a decrease of 0.93%. Volume traded, along with price, is a significant indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Ultratech Cement Share Price Live Updates: Ultratech Cement touched a high of 9795.25 & a low of 9703.95 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|9817.68
|Support 1
|9726.38
|Resistance 2
|9852.12
|Support 2
|9669.52
|Resistance 3
|9908.98
|Support 3
|9635.08
Ultratech Cement Share Price Live Updates: Today, the share price of Ultratech Cement increased by 0.73% to reach ₹9777.8, outperforming its peers. While Ambuja Cements and Shree Cement witnessed a decline, Grasim Industries and ACC saw a rise in their share prices. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex experienced a slight decrease of -0.2% and a marginal increase of 0.04%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Ultratech Cement
|9777.8
|70.6
|0.73
|10522.65
|7584.35
|281784.38
|Grasim Industries
|2408.25
|34.75
|1.46
|2499.95
|1661.26
|159204.18
|Ambuja Cements
|612.55
|-2.5
|-0.41
|649.0
|395.95
|134618.64
|Shree Cement
|25597.8
|-71.2
|-0.28
|30710.15
|22601.3
|92358.78
|ACC
|2493.85
|8.85
|0.36
|2759.95
|1704.45
|46831.33
Ultratech Cement Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest for Ultratech Cement indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their long positions.
Ultratech Cement Share Price Live Updates: Ultratech Cement share price is at ₹9707.15 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹9589.67 and ₹9784.17 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹9589.67 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 9784.17 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: The share price of Ultratech Cement has increased by 0.08% and is currently trading at ₹9715.10. Over the past year, Ultratech Cement shares have gained 26.08%, reaching ₹9715.10. In comparison, Nifty has risen by 22.52% to 22403.85 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.78%
|3 Months
|-3.24%
|6 Months
|10.64%
|YTD
|-7.56%
|1 Year
|26.08%
Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ultratech Cement on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|9784.17
|Support 1
|9589.67
|Resistance 2
|9849.33
|Support 2
|9460.33
|Resistance 3
|9978.67
|Support 3
|9395.17
Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹11041.0, 13.84% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹7000.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹12000.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|16
|17
|17
|15
|Buy
|11
|11
|12
|12
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|7
|Sell
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 1.03% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 368 k & BSE volume was 6 k.
Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹9724.95 & ₹9528.1 yesterday to end at ₹9610.25. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend
