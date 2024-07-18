Hello User
Ultratech Cement share price Today Live Updates : Ultratech Cement Stock Plummets on Market Woes

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:34 AM IST Trade
Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live Updates : Ultratech Cement stock price went down today, 18 Jul 2024, by -1.25 %. The stock closed at 11655.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 11509.6 per share. Investors should monitor Ultratech Cement stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live Updates

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Ultratech Cement opened at 11933.85, reached a high of 11933.85, and a low of 11642 before closing at 11831.15. The market capitalization was 336791.49 crore, with a 52-week high of 12078.15 and a low of 7940.55. The BSE volume for the day was 5969 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jul 2024, 09:34 AM IST Ultratech Cement Share Price Live Updates: Ultratech Cement trading at ₹11509.6, down -1.25% from yesterday's ₹11655.35

Ultratech Cement Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Ultratech Cement has broken the first support of 11558.05 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 11457.4. If the stock price breaks the second support of 11457.4 then there can be further negative price movement.

18 Jul 2024, 09:15 AM IST Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: The share price of Ultratech Cement has decreased by -1.38% and is currently trading at 11495.05. Over the past year, Ultratech Cement shares have seen a significant increase of 41.30% to 11495.05. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 24.87% to 24613.00 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.18%
3 Months11.33%
6 Months16.94%
YTD11.0%
1 Year41.3%
18 Jul 2024, 08:47 AM IST Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ultratech Cement on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 111833.2Support 111558.05
Resistance 212007.7Support 211457.4
Resistance 312108.35Support 311282.9
18 Jul 2024, 08:30 AM IST Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 11382.5, 2.6% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 7200.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 13620.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy12121617
    Buy15151112
    Hold3344
    Sell3321
    Strong Sell1111
18 Jul 2024, 08:17 AM IST Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: Ultratech Cement volume yesterday was 562 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 549 k

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 2.2% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 556 k & BSE volume was 5 k.

18 Jul 2024, 08:00 AM IST Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: Ultratech Cement closed at ₹11831.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 11933.85 & 11642 yesterday to end at 11686.05. Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal.

