Ultratech Cement share price Today Live Updates : Ultratech Cement Stock Plummets on Market Woes

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Ultratech Cement opened at ₹11933.85, reached a high of ₹11933.85, and a low of ₹11642 before closing at ₹11831.15. The market capitalization was ₹336791.49 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹12078.15 and a low of ₹7940.55. The BSE volume for the day was 5969 shares traded.
Ultratech Cement Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Ultratech Cement has broken the first support of ₹11558.05 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹11457.4. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹11457.4 then there can be further negative price movement.
Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: The share price of Ultratech Cement has decreased by -1.38% and is currently trading at ₹11495.05. Over the past year, Ultratech Cement shares have seen a significant increase of 41.30% to ₹11495.05. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 24.87% to 24613.00 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.18%
|3 Months
|11.33%
|6 Months
|16.94%
|YTD
|11.0%
|1 Year
|41.3%
Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ultratech Cement on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|11833.2
|Support 1
|11558.05
|Resistance 2
|12007.7
|Support 2
|11457.4
|Resistance 3
|12108.35
|Support 3
|11282.9
Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹11382.5, 2.6% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹7200.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹13620.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|12
|12
|16
|17
|Buy
|15
|15
|11
|12
|Hold
|3
|3
|4
|4
|Sell
|3
|3
|2
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 2.2% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 556 k & BSE volume was 5 k.
Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹11933.85 & ₹11642 yesterday to end at ₹11686.05. Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal.