Tue Jun 18 2024 09:52:59
LIVE UPDATES

Ultratech Cement share price Today Live Updates : Ultratech Cement Stock Plummets in Trading Today

2 min read . Updated: 18 Jun 2024, 09:41 AM IST
Livemint

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live Updates : Ultratech Cement stock price went down today, 18 Jun 2024, by -0.25 %. The stock closed at 11238.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 11210.45 per share. Investors should monitor Ultratech Cement stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live Updates

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live Updates : Ultratech Cement's stock opened at 11100.2 and closed at 11182.15 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 11268.95, while the low was 11100.2. The market capitalization stood at 324596.63 crore. The 52-week high was at 11276.05 and the 52-week low was at 7940.55. The BSE volume for the day was 4943 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jun 2024, 09:41:57 AM IST

Ultratech Cement Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.03%; Futures open interest decreased by -4.32%

Ultratech Cement Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures price and open interest in Ultratech Cement indicates a potential shift in the current bearish trend. The stock may reach a bottom or begin a reversal in the near future.

18 Jun 2024, 09:33:00 AM IST

Ultratech Cement Share Price Live Updates: Ultratech Cement trading at ₹11210.45, down -0.25% from yesterday's ₹11238.9

Ultratech Cement Share Price Live Updates: Ultratech Cement share price is at 11210.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 11169.73 and 11293.43 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 11169.73 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 11293.43 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Jun 2024, 09:20:05 AM IST

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: The share price of Ultratech Cement has increased by 0.23% and is currently trading at 11265.00. Over the past year, Ultratech Cement shares have seen a significant price gain of 34.92% to 11265.00. In comparison, the Nifty index has risen by 25.11% to 23465.60 over the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week7.45%
3 Months10.12%
6 Months12.1%
YTD7.04%
1 Year34.92%
18 Jun 2024, 08:45:34 AM IST

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ultratech Cement on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 111293.43Support 111169.73
Resistance 211344.07Support 211096.67
Resistance 311417.13Support 311046.03
18 Jun 2024, 08:34:26 AM IST

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 11041.0, 1.98% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 7000.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 12000.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy16161616
    Buy11111112
    Hold4444
    Sell2221
    Strong Sell1111
18 Jun 2024, 08:18:13 AM IST

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: Ultratech Cement volume yesterday was 310 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 449 k

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 31.03% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 305 k & BSE volume was 4 k.

18 Jun 2024, 08:06:02 AM IST

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: Ultratech Cement closed at ₹11182.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 11268.95 & 11100.2 yesterday to end at 11182.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

