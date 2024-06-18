Ultratech Cement share price Today Live Updates : Ultratech Cement Stock Plummets in Trading Today

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live Updates : Ultratech Cement's stock opened at ₹11100.2 and closed at ₹11182.15 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹11268.95, while the low was ₹11100.2. The market capitalization stood at ₹324596.63 crore. The 52-week high was at ₹11276.05 and the 52-week low was at ₹7940.55. The BSE volume for the day was 4943 shares traded.
Ultratech Cement Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures price and open interest in Ultratech Cement indicates a potential shift in the current bearish trend. The stock may reach a bottom or begin a reversal in the near future.
Ultratech Cement Share Price Live Updates: Ultratech Cement share price is at ₹11210.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹11169.73 and ₹11293.43 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹11169.73 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 11293.43 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: The share price of Ultratech Cement has increased by 0.23% and is currently trading at ₹11265.00. Over the past year, Ultratech Cement shares have seen a significant price gain of 34.92% to ₹11265.00. In comparison, the Nifty index has risen by 25.11% to 23465.60 over the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|7.45%
|3 Months
|10.12%
|6 Months
|12.1%
|YTD
|7.04%
|1 Year
|34.92%
Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ultratech Cement on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|11293.43
|Support 1
|11169.73
|Resistance 2
|11344.07
|Support 2
|11096.67
|Resistance 3
|11417.13
|Support 3
|11046.03
Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹11041.0, 1.98% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹7000.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹12000.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|16
|16
|16
|16
|Buy
|11
|11
|11
|12
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 31.03% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 305 k & BSE volume was 4 k.
Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹11268.95 & ₹11100.2 yesterday to end at ₹11182.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend