Ultratech Cement Share Price Live blog for 19 Jul 2024

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Ultratech Cement opened at ₹11733.95 and closed at ₹11655.35. The stock had a high of ₹11733.95 and a low of ₹11469.05. The market capitalization was ₹335575.29 crore. The 52-week high was ₹12078.15 and the 52-week low was ₹7940.55. The BSE volume was 7161 shares traded.
Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹11382.5, 2.24% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹7200.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹13620.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|12
|12
|16
|17
|Buy
|15
|15
|11
|12
|Hold
|3
|3
|4
|4
|Sell
|3
|3
|2
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 33.35% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 731 k & BSE volume was 7 k.
Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹11733.95 & ₹11469.05 yesterday to end at ₹11643.85. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend