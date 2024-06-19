Hello User
Ultratech Cement share price Today Live Updates : Ultratech Cement Stock Slides in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:50 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live Updates : Ultratech Cement stock price went down today, 19 Jun 2024, by -0.13 %. The stock closed at 11117.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 11103 per share. Investors should monitor Ultratech Cement stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live Updates

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Ultratech Cement opened at 11250, closed at 11238.9 with a high of 11265 and a low of 11056.6. The market capitalization was 320792.59 crore with a 52-week high of 11276.05 and a 52-week low of 7940.55. The BSE volume for the day was 4287 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Jun 2024, 09:50 AM IST Ultratech Cement Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Ultratech Cement Share Price Live Updates: Today, Ultratech Cement's stock price rose by 0.12% to reach 11131.5. In contrast, its competitors including Grasim Industries, Ambuja Cements, Shree Cement, and ACC are experiencing losses. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are both up by 0.11% and 0.27% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Ultratech Cement11131.513.650.1211276.057940.55320796.38
Grasim Industries2447.35-9.65-0.392523.21691.24162504.04
Ambuja Cements666.9-6.8-1.01690.0404.0146563.01
Shree Cement27415.95-36.1-0.1330710.1522601.398918.8
ACC2630.0-20.9-0.792759.951755.849388.05
19 Jun 2024, 09:44 AM IST Ultratech Cement Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.52%; Futures open interest decreased by -3.24%

Ultratech Cement Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures price and open interest in Ultratech Cement indicates a weakening bearish trend, potentially signaling a bottom or a reversal in the stock's movement in the near future.

19 Jun 2024, 09:35 AM IST Ultratech Cement Share Price Live Updates: Ultratech Cement trading at ₹11103, down -0.13% from yesterday's ₹11117.85

Ultratech Cement Share Price Live Updates: Ultratech Cement share price is at 11103 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 11026.75 and 11244.45 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 11026.75 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 11244.45 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

19 Jun 2024, 09:17 AM IST Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: The share price of Ultratech Cement has increased by 0.50% and is currently trading at 11,173.05. Over the past year, Ultratech Cement shares have surged by 34.47% to 11,173.05. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 25.61% to 23,557.90 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.7%
3 Months9.57%
6 Months11.0%
YTD5.86%
1 Year34.47%
19 Jun 2024, 08:48 AM IST Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ultratech Cement on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 111244.45Support 111026.75
Resistance 211365.75Support 210930.35
Resistance 311462.15Support 310809.05
19 Jun 2024, 08:33 AM IST Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 11041.0, 0.81% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 7000.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 12000.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy16161616
    Buy11111112
    Hold4444
    Sell2221
    Strong Sell1111
19 Jun 2024, 08:17 AM IST Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: Ultratech Cement volume yesterday was 327 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 469 k

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 30.35% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 322 k & BSE volume was 4 k.

19 Jun 2024, 08:00 AM IST Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: Ultratech Cement closed at ₹11238.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 11265 & 11056.6 yesterday to end at 11238.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

