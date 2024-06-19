Ultratech Cement share price Today Live Updates : Ultratech Cement Stock Slides in Trading Today

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Ultratech Cement opened at ₹11250, closed at ₹11238.9 with a high of ₹11265 and a low of ₹11056.6. The market capitalization was ₹320792.59 crore with a 52-week high of ₹11276.05 and a 52-week low of ₹7940.55. The BSE volume for the day was 4287 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Ultratech Cement Share Price Live Updates: Today, Ultratech Cement's stock price rose by 0.12% to reach ₹11131.5. In contrast, its competitors including Grasim Industries, Ambuja Cements, Shree Cement, and ACC are experiencing losses. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are both up by 0.11% and 0.27% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Ultratech Cement
|11131.5
|13.65
|0.12
|11276.05
|7940.55
|320796.38
|Grasim Industries
|2447.35
|-9.65
|-0.39
|2523.2
|1691.24
|162504.04
|Ambuja Cements
|666.9
|-6.8
|-1.01
|690.0
|404.0
|146563.01
|Shree Cement
|27415.95
|-36.1
|-0.13
|30710.15
|22601.3
|98918.8
|ACC
|2630.0
|-20.9
|-0.79
|2759.95
|1755.8
|49388.05
Ultratech Cement Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures price and open interest in Ultratech Cement indicates a weakening bearish trend, potentially signaling a bottom or a reversal in the stock's movement in the near future.
Ultratech Cement Share Price Live Updates: Ultratech Cement share price is at ₹11103 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹11026.75 and ₹11244.45 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹11026.75 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 11244.45 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: The share price of Ultratech Cement has increased by 0.50% and is currently trading at ₹11,173.05. Over the past year, Ultratech Cement shares have surged by 34.47% to ₹11,173.05. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 25.61% to 23,557.90 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.7%
|3 Months
|9.57%
|6 Months
|11.0%
|YTD
|5.86%
|1 Year
|34.47%
Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ultratech Cement on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|11244.45
|Support 1
|11026.75
|Resistance 2
|11365.75
|Support 2
|10930.35
|Resistance 3
|11462.15
|Support 3
|10809.05
Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹11041.0, 0.81% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹7000.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹12000.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|16
|16
|16
|16
|Buy
|11
|11
|11
|12
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 30.35% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 322 k & BSE volume was 4 k.
Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹11265 & ₹11056.6 yesterday to end at ₹11238.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend