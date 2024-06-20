Ultratech Cement Share Price Live blog for 20 Jun 2024

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Ultratech Cement opened at ₹11130.05 and closed at ₹11117.85. The high for the day was ₹11180.15 and the low was ₹10970.95. The market capitalization stood at ₹316426.6 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹11276.05 and a 52-week low of ₹7940.55. The BSE volume for the day was 2581 shares.
Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 35.48% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 659 k & BSE volume was 2 k.
Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹11180.15 & ₹10970.95 yesterday to end at ₹11117.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend