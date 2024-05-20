Ultratech Cement share price Today Live Updates : Ultratech Cement stocks slide as market sentiment turns bearish

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Ultratech Cement opened at ₹9800, closed at ₹9890.75 with a high of ₹9902.65 and a low of ₹9800. The market capitalization stood at ₹284157.13 crore with a 52-week high of ₹10522.65 and a 52-week low of ₹7584.35. The BSE volume for Ultratech Cement was 1023 shares traded.
Ultratech Cement Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Ultratech Cement Share Price Live Updates: Today, Ultratech Cement's stock price dropped by 0.31% to reach ₹9860.25, while its competitors are experiencing mixed results. Ambuja Cements, Shree Cement, and ACC are all declining, but Grasim Industries is seeing an increase in its stock price. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are both showing slight gains of 0.16% and 0.12% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Ultratech Cement
|9860.25
|-30.5
|-0.31
|10522.65
|7584.35
|284160.49
|Grasim Industries
|2436.85
|13.35
|0.55
|2499.95
|1661.26
|161094.86
|Ambuja Cements
|619.7
|-0.75
|-0.12
|649.0
|395.95
|136189.98
|Shree Cement
|26190.0
|-131.75
|-0.5
|30710.15
|22601.3
|94495.48
|ACC
|2514.0
|-7.35
|-0.29
|2759.95
|1704.45
|47209.72
Ultratech Cement Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.07%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.13%
Ultratech Cement Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures price and open interest in Ultratech Cement indicates a potential shift in the current trend towards a bearish direction. This could lead to the stock reaching a bottom or beginning a reversal in the near future.
Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: Ultratech Cement trading at ₹9860.25, down -0.31% from yesterday's ₹9890.75
Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: Ultratech Cement share price is at ₹9860.25 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹9751.8 and ₹9966.55 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹9751.8 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 9966.55 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: The share price of Ultratech Cement has decreased by -0.31% and is currently trading at ₹9860.25. Over the past year, Ultratech Cement shares have gained 30.07% to reach ₹9860.25. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 23.61% to 22502.00 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.2%
|3 Months
|-2.27%
|6 Months
|12.51%
|YTD
|-5.83%
|1 Year
|30.07%
Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ultratech Cement on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|9966.55
|Support 1
|9751.8
|Resistance 2
|10040.65
|Support 2
|9611.15
|Resistance 3
|10181.3
|Support 3
|9537.05
Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: Ultratech Cement volume yesterday was 375 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 378 k
Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 1.03% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 368 k & BSE volume was 6 k.
Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: Ultratech Cement closed at ₹9890.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹9902.65 & ₹9800 yesterday to end at ₹9890.75. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.
