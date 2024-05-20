Hello User
Ultratech Cement share price Today Live Updates : Ultratech Cement stocks slide as market sentiment turns bearish

LIVE UPDATES
8 min read . 09:53 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live Updates : Ultratech Cement stock price went down today, 20 May 2024, by -0.31 %. The stock closed at 9890.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 9860.25 per share. Investors should monitor Ultratech Cement stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live Updates

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Ultratech Cement opened at 9800, closed at 9890.75 with a high of 9902.65 and a low of 9800. The market capitalization stood at 284157.13 crore with a 52-week high of 10522.65 and a 52-week low of 7584.35. The BSE volume for Ultratech Cement was 1023 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 May 2024, 09:53 AM IST Ultratech Cement Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Ultratech Cement Share Price Live Updates: Today, Ultratech Cement's stock price dropped by 0.31% to reach 9860.25, while its competitors are experiencing mixed results. Ambuja Cements, Shree Cement, and ACC are all declining, but Grasim Industries is seeing an increase in its stock price. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are both showing slight gains of 0.16% and 0.12% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Ultratech Cement9860.25-30.5-0.3110522.657584.35284160.49
Grasim Industries2436.8513.350.552499.951661.26161094.86
Ambuja Cements619.7-0.75-0.12649.0395.95136189.98
Shree Cement26190.0-131.75-0.530710.1522601.394495.48
ACC2514.0-7.35-0.292759.951704.4547209.72
20 May 2024, 09:40 AM IST Ultratech Cement Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.07%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.13%

Ultratech Cement Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures price and open interest in Ultratech Cement indicates a potential shift in the current trend towards a bearish direction. This could lead to the stock reaching a bottom or beginning a reversal in the near future.

20 May 2024, 09:30 AM IST Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: Ultratech Cement trading at ₹9860.25, down -0.31% from yesterday's ₹9890.75

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: Ultratech Cement share price is at 9860.25 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 9751.8 and 9966.55 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 9751.8 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 9966.55 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

20 May 2024, 09:15 AM IST Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: The share price of Ultratech Cement has decreased by -0.31% and is currently trading at 9860.25. Over the past year, Ultratech Cement shares have gained 30.07% to reach 9860.25. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 23.61% to 22502.00 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.2%
3 Months-2.27%
6 Months12.51%
YTD-5.83%
1 Year30.07%
20 May 2024, 08:51 AM IST Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ultratech Cement on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 19966.55Support 19751.8
Resistance 210040.65Support 29611.15
Resistance 310181.3Support 39537.05
20 May 2024, 08:17 AM IST Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: Ultratech Cement volume yesterday was 375 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 378 k

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 1.03% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 368 k & BSE volume was 6 k.

20 May 2024, 08:00 AM IST Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: Ultratech Cement closed at ₹9890.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 9902.65 & 9800 yesterday to end at 9890.75. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.

