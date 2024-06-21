Ultratech Cement Share Price Live blog for 21 Jun 2024

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Ultratech Cement opened at ₹11040.85, reached a high of ₹11163.7 and a low of ₹10874.65 before closing at ₹10990.8. The market capitalization was ₹315605.27 crore with a 52-week high of ₹11276.05 and a 52-week low of ₹7940.55. The BSE volume for the day was 4161 shares traded.
Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ultratech Cement on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|11090.63
|Support 1
|10792.13
|Resistance 2
|11281.52
|Support 2
|10684.52
|Resistance 3
|11389.13
|Support 3
|10493.63
Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹11041.0, 0.82% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹7000.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹12000.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|16
|16
|16
|16
|Buy
|11
|11
|11
|12
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 9.87% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 445 k & BSE volume was 4 k.
Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹11163.7 & ₹10874.65 yesterday to end at ₹10990.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend