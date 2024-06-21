Hello User
Ultratech Cement Share Price Live blog for 21 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:46 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live Updates : Ultratech Cement stock price went down today, 21 Jun 2024, by -0.36 %. The stock closed at 10990.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 10951.5 per share. Investors should monitor Ultratech Cement stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live Updates

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Ultratech Cement opened at 11040.85, reached a high of 11163.7 and a low of 10874.65 before closing at 10990.8. The market capitalization was 315605.27 crore with a 52-week high of 11276.05 and a 52-week low of 7940.55. The BSE volume for the day was 4161 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Jun 2024, 08:46 AM IST Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ultratech Cement on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 111090.63Support 110792.13
Resistance 211281.52Support 210684.52
Resistance 311389.13Support 310493.63
21 Jun 2024, 08:33 AM IST Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 11041.0, 0.82% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 7000.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 12000.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy16161616
    Buy11111112
    Hold4444
    Sell2221
    Strong Sell1111
21 Jun 2024, 08:16 AM IST Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: Ultratech Cement volume yesterday was 449 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 498 k

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 9.87% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 445 k & BSE volume was 4 k.

21 Jun 2024, 08:03 AM IST Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: Ultratech Cement closed at ₹10990.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 11163.7 & 10874.65 yesterday to end at 10990.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

