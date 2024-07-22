Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Ultratech Cement Share Price Live blog for 22 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:47 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live Updates : Ultratech Cement stock price went down today, 22 Jul 2024, by -3.28 %. The stock closed at 11650.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 11268.1 per share. Investors should monitor Ultratech Cement stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live Updates

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Ultratech Cement opened at 11615.6, reached a high of 11615.65, and a low of 11229.7 before closing at 11650.5. The market capitalization stood at 324746.19 crore. The 52-week high was 12078.15, and the 52-week low was 7940.55. The BSE volume for Ultratech Cement was 35301 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Jul 2024, 08:47 AM IST Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ultratech Cement on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 111510.28Support 111093.93
Resistance 211785.82Support 210953.12
Resistance 311926.63Support 310677.58
22 Jul 2024, 08:30 AM IST Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 11497.5, 2.04% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 7200.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 13620.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy12121617
    Buy15151112
    Hold3344
    Sell3321
    Strong Sell1111
22 Jul 2024, 08:19 AM IST Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: Ultratech Cement volume yesterday was 549 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 558 k

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 1.67% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 514 k & BSE volume was 35 k.

22 Jul 2024, 08:03 AM IST Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: Ultratech Cement closed at ₹11650.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 11615.65 & 11229.7 yesterday to end at 11268.1. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.