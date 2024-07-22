Ultratech Cement Share Price Live blog for 22 Jul 2024

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Ultratech Cement opened at ₹11615.6, reached a high of ₹11615.65, and a low of ₹11229.7 before closing at ₹11650.5. The market capitalization stood at ₹324746.19 crore. The 52-week high was ₹12078.15, and the 52-week low was ₹7940.55. The BSE volume for Ultratech Cement was 35301 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ultratech Cement on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|11510.28
|Support 1
|11093.93
|Resistance 2
|11785.82
|Support 2
|10953.12
|Resistance 3
|11926.63
|Support 3
|10677.58
Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹11497.5, 2.04% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹7200.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹13620.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|12
|12
|16
|17
|Buy
|15
|15
|11
|12
|Hold
|3
|3
|4
|4
|Sell
|3
|3
|2
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 1.67% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 514 k & BSE volume was 35 k.
Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹11615.65 & ₹11229.7 yesterday to end at ₹11268.1. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.