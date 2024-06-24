Hello User
Ultratech Cement share price Today Live Updates : Ultratech Cement Stock Soars in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 01:11 PM IST Trade
Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live Updates : Ultratech Cement stock price went up today, 24 Jun 2024, by 0.91 %. The stock closed at 10662.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 10760 per share. Investors should monitor Ultratech Cement stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live Updates

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live Updates : Ultratech Cement's stock opened at 10675.25 and closed at 10662.95 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 10741.95, and the low was 10600. The market capitalization stood at 309,285.38 crore. The 52-week high and low were 11276.05 and 7940.55, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1699 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jun 2024, 01:11 PM IST Ultratech Cement Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.77%; Futures open interest increased by 248.37%

Ultratech Cement Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest in Ultratech Cement indicates the possibility of a positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.

24 Jun 2024, 01:03 PM IST Ultratech Cement Share Price Live Updates: Ultratech Cement share price live: Today's Price range

Ultratech Cement Share Price Live Updates: Ultratech Cement stock's price fluctuated today with a low of 10600 and a high of 10769.1.

24 Jun 2024, 12:45 PM IST Ultratech Cement Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -44.78% lower than yesterday

Ultratech Cement Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Ultratech Cement traded until 12 AM is down by 44.78% compared to yesterday, with the price at 10754.7, a decrease of 0.86%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume may signal further price declines.

24 Jun 2024, 12:37 PM IST Ultratech Cement Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Ultratech Cement Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 10753.45 and 10679.55 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 10679.55 and selling near the hourly resistance at 10753.45.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 110766.7Support 110712.3
Resistance 210790.55Support 210681.75
Resistance 310821.1Support 310657.9
24 Jun 2024, 12:20 PM IST Ultratech Cement Share Price Live Updates: Ultratech Cement Short Term and Long Term Trends

Ultratech Cement Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Ultratech Cement share is Moderately Bearish and long term trend is Bullish

24 Jun 2024, 12:20 PM IST Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days10983.20
10 Days10936.00
20 Days10459.63
50 Days10017.94
100 Days9943.70
300 Days9442.10
24 Jun 2024, 12:10 PM IST Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: Ultratech Cement trading at ₹10760, up 0.91% from yesterday's ₹10662.95

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: Ultratech Cement share price is at 10760 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 10527.32 and 10863.77 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 10527.32 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 10863.77 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

24 Jun 2024, 11:47 AM IST Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is -48.06% lower than yesterday

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: The volume of Ultratech Cement traded by 11 AM is 48.06% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at 10716.3, down 0.5%. Both volume and price are essential indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, whereas a negative price trend with increased volume may suggest further price declines.

24 Jun 2024, 11:33 AM IST Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: Ultratech Cement reached a peak of 10741.95 and a low of 10668.05 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price surpassed the hourly resistance at 10719.65 (Resistance level 1), showing a bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 110753.45Support 110679.55
Resistance 210784.65Support 210636.85
Resistance 310827.35Support 310605.65
24 Jun 2024, 11:20 AM IST Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: Ultratech Cement closed at ₹10662.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 10741.95 & 10600 yesterday to end at 10662.95. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

