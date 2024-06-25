Ultratech Cement Share Price Live blog for 25 Jun 2024

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Ultratech Cement opened at ₹10675.25 and closed at ₹10662.95. The high for the day was ₹10846.4 and the low was ₹10600. The market capitalization stood at ₹310804.12 crore. The 52-week high for Ultratech Cement is ₹11276.05 and the 52-week low is ₹7940.55. The BSE volume for the day was 4312 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 42.88% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 276 k & BSE volume was 4 k.
Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹10846.4 & ₹10600 yesterday to end at ₹10662.95. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend