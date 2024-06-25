Hello User
Ultratech Cement Share Price Live blog for 25 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live Updates : Ultratech Cement stock price went up today, 25 Jun 2024, by 1.14 %. The stock closed at 10662.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 10784.9 per share. Investors should monitor Ultratech Cement stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live Updates

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Ultratech Cement opened at 10675.25 and closed at 10662.95. The high for the day was 10846.4 and the low was 10600. The market capitalization stood at 310804.12 crore. The 52-week high for Ultratech Cement is 11276.05 and the 52-week low is 7940.55. The BSE volume for the day was 4312 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jun 2024, 08:18 AM IST Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: Ultratech Cement volume yesterday was 280 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 491 k

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 42.88% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 276 k & BSE volume was 4 k.

25 Jun 2024, 08:01 AM IST Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: Ultratech Cement closed at ₹10662.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 10846.4 & 10600 yesterday to end at 10662.95. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

