Ultratech Cement Share Price Live blog for 26 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:47 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live Updates : Ultratech Cement stock price went up today, 26 Jun 2024, by 0.59 %. The stock closed at 10784.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 10848.15 per share. Investors should monitor Ultratech Cement stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live Updates

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live Updates : Ultratech Cement's stock opened at 10875.3 and closed at 10784.9 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 11000 and the low was 10823.2. The market capitalization stood at 312626.88 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 11276.05 and 7940.55 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 10772 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jun 2024, 08:47 AM IST Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ultratech Cement on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 110970.33Support 110762.78
Resistance 211092.92Support 210677.82
Resistance 311177.88Support 310555.23
26 Jun 2024, 08:30 AM IST Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 11262.5, 3.82% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 7200.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 12500.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy16161616
    Buy11111112
    Hold4444
    Sell2221
    Strong Sell1111
26 Jun 2024, 08:15 AM IST Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: Ultratech Cement volume yesterday was 572 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 501 k

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 14.25% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 562 k & BSE volume was 10 k.

26 Jun 2024, 08:02 AM IST Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: Ultratech Cement closed at ₹10784.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 11000 & 10823.2 yesterday to end at 10784.9. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

