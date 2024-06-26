Ultratech Cement Share Price Live blog for 26 Jun 2024

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live Updates : Ultratech Cement's stock opened at ₹10875.3 and closed at ₹10784.9 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹11000 and the low was ₹10823.2. The market capitalization stood at ₹312626.88 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹11276.05 and ₹7940.55 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 10772 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ultratech Cement on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|10970.33
|Support 1
|10762.78
|Resistance 2
|11092.92
|Support 2
|10677.82
|Resistance 3
|11177.88
|Support 3
|10555.23
Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹11262.5, 3.82% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹7200.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹12500.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|16
|16
|16
|16
|Buy
|11
|11
|11
|12
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 14.25% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 562 k & BSE volume was 10 k.
Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹11000 & ₹10823.2 yesterday to end at ₹10784.9. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend