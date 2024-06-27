Explore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Ultratech Cement share price Today Live Updates : Ultratech Cement Stock Soaring in Positive Trading Session
LIVE UPDATES

Ultratech Cement share price Today Live Updates : Ultratech Cement Stock Soaring in Positive Trading Session

2 min read . Updated: 27 Jun 2024, 09:30 AM IST
Livemint

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live Updates : Ultratech Cement stock price went up today, 27 Jun 2024, by 5.38 %. The stock closed at 11149.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 11749.75 per share. Investors should monitor Ultratech Cement stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live Updates
Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live Updates

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Ultratech Cement opened at 10890, closed at 10848.15 with a high of 11259.25 and low of 10890. The market capitalization stood at 321318.53 crore. The 52-week high was at 11276.05 and the 52-week low at 7940.55. The BSE volume for Ultratech Cement was 19037 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Jun 2024, 09:30:02 AM IST

Ultratech Cement Share Price Live Updates: Ultratech Cement trading at ₹11749.75, up 5.38% from yesterday's ₹11149.75

Ultratech Cement Share Price Live Updates: Ultratech Cement share price is at 11749.75 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of 11655.9. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.

27 Jun 2024, 09:19:23 AM IST

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: The share price of Ultratech Cement has increased by 5.33% and is currently trading at 11744.35. Over the past year, Ultratech Cement shares have gained 35.75% to reach 11744.35. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 27.70% to 23868.80 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.34%
3 Months7.43%
6 Months6.77%
YTD6.09%
1 Year35.75%
27 Jun 2024, 08:49:24 AM IST

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ultratech Cement on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 111297.9Support 110939.9
Resistance 211458.45Support 210742.45
Resistance 311655.9Support 310581.9
27 Jun 2024, 08:30:05 AM IST

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 11262.5, 1.01% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 7200.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 12500.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy16161616
    Buy11111112
    Hold4444
    Sell2221
    Strong Sell1111
27 Jun 2024, 08:15:34 AM IST

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: Ultratech Cement volume yesterday was 812 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 518 k

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 56.61% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 793 k & BSE volume was 19 k.

27 Jun 2024, 08:05:20 AM IST

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: Ultratech Cement closed at ₹10848.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 11259.25 & 10890 yesterday to end at 10848.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

