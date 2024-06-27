Ultratech Cement share price Today Live Updates : Ultratech Cement Stock Soaring in Positive Trading Session

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Ultratech Cement opened at ₹10890, closed at ₹10848.15 with a high of ₹11259.25 and low of ₹10890. The market capitalization stood at 321318.53 crore. The 52-week high was at ₹11276.05 and the 52-week low at ₹7940.55. The BSE volume for Ultratech Cement was 19037 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Ultratech Cement Share Price Live Updates: Ultratech Cement share price is at ₹11749.75 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of ₹11655.9. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.
Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: The share price of Ultratech Cement has increased by 5.33% and is currently trading at ₹11744.35. Over the past year, Ultratech Cement shares have gained 35.75% to reach ₹11744.35. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 27.70% to 23868.80 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.34%
|3 Months
|7.43%
|6 Months
|6.77%
|YTD
|6.09%
|1 Year
|35.75%
Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ultratech Cement on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|11297.9
|Support 1
|10939.9
|Resistance 2
|11458.45
|Support 2
|10742.45
|Resistance 3
|11655.9
|Support 3
|10581.9
Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹11262.5, 1.01% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹7200.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹12500.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|16
|16
|16
|16
|Buy
|11
|11
|11
|12
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 56.61% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 793 k & BSE volume was 19 k.
Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹11259.25 & ₹10890 yesterday to end at ₹10848.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend