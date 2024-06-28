Hello User
Ultratech Cement Share Price Live blog for 28 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:31 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live Updates : Ultratech Cement stock price went up today, 28 Jun 2024, by 5.07 %. The stock closed at 11149.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 11714.8 per share. Investors should monitor Ultratech Cement stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live Updates

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Ultratech Cement opened at 11220, closed at 11149.75, with a high of 11875.95 and a low of 11220. The market capitalization was 337,602.39 crore, with a 52-week high of 11276.05 and a 52-week low of 7940.55. The BSE volume for the day was 55251 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Jun 2024, 08:31 AM IST Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 11362.5, 3.01% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 7200.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 12500.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy15161616
    Buy12111112
    Hold4444
    Sell2221
    Strong Sell1111
28 Jun 2024, 08:17 AM IST Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: Ultratech Cement volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 633 k

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 277.85% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 55 k.

28 Jun 2024, 08:03 AM IST Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: Ultratech Cement closed at ₹11149.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 11875.95 & 11220 yesterday to end at 11149.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

