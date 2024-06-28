Ultratech Cement Share Price Live blog for 28 Jun 2024

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Ultratech Cement opened at ₹11220, closed at ₹11149.75, with a high of ₹11875.95 and a low of ₹11220. The market capitalization was ₹337,602.39 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹11276.05 and a 52-week low of ₹7940.55. The BSE volume for the day was 55251 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹11362.5, 3.01% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹7200.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹12500.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|15
|16
|16
|16
|Buy
|12
|11
|11
|12
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 277.85% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 55 k.
Ultratech Cement Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹11875.95 & ₹11220 yesterday to end at ₹11149.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend