Ultratech Cement Share Price Live blog for 29 Apr 2024

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today : Ultratech Cement's stock opened at ₹9849.4 and closed at ₹9700.2 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹9900 and the low was ₹9747.2. The market capitalization stood at ₹284443.88 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹10522.65 and ₹7308.4 respectively. On the BSE, the volume traded was 8562 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The volume of Ultratech Cement traded by 12 AM has increased by 203.85% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹9885.7, up by 1.91%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with a higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with a higher volume may suggest a further decline in prices.
The stock price has been moving between the levels of 9901.97 and 9820.77 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 9820.77 and selling near the hourly resistance at 9901.97.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|9892.13
|Support 1
|9847.33
|Resistance 2
|9915.87
|Support 2
|9826.27
|Resistance 3
|9936.93
|Support 3
|9802.53
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Ultratech Cement share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|9490.59
|10 Days
|9605.54
|20 Days
|9707.33
|50 Days
|9782.89
|100 Days
|9817.20
|300 Days
|9086.75
The stock traded in the range of ₹9900 & ₹9747.2 yesterday to end at ₹9700.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
