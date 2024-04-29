Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Ultratech Cement Share Price Live blog for 29 Apr 2024

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 12:48 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Ultratech Cement stock price went up today, 29 Apr 2024, by 1.75 %. The stock closed at 9700.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 9870.2 per share. Investors should monitor Ultratech Cement stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ultratech Cement Stock Price Today

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today : Ultratech Cement's stock opened at 9849.4 and closed at 9700.2 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 9900 and the low was 9747.2. The market capitalization stood at 284443.88 crore. The 52-week high and low were 10522.65 and 7308.4 respectively. On the BSE, the volume traded was 8562 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Apr 2024, 12:48 PM IST Ultratech Cement share price Live : Volume traded till 12 AM is 203.85% higher than yesterday

The volume of Ultratech Cement traded by 12 AM has increased by 203.85% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 9885.7, up by 1.91%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with a higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with a higher volume may suggest a further decline in prices.

29 Apr 2024, 12:33 PM IST Ultratech Cement share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between the levels of 9901.97 and 9820.77 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 9820.77 and selling near the hourly resistance at 9901.97.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 19892.13Support 19847.33
Resistance 29915.87Support 29826.27
Resistance 39936.93Support 39802.53
29 Apr 2024, 12:22 PM IST Ultratech Cement Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Ultratech Cement share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

29 Apr 2024, 12:20 PM IST Ultratech Cement share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days9490.59
10 Days9605.54
20 Days9707.33
50 Days9782.89
100 Days9817.20
300 Days9086.75
29 Apr 2024, 12:10 PM IST Ultratech Cement share price Live :Ultratech Cement closed at ₹9700.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 9900 & 9747.2 yesterday to end at 9700.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.