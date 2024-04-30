Ultratech Cement share price Today Live Updates : Ultratech Cement closed today at ₹9966.75, up 0.05% from yesterday's ₹9962.25

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Ultratech Cement opened at ₹9849.4 and closed at ₹9700.2. The stock reached a high of ₹10009.85 and a low of ₹9747.2. The market capitalization was ₹287723.42 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹10522.65 and a 52-week low of ₹7308.4. The BSE volume for the day was 16888 shares.
Ultratech Cement share price NSE Live : Shareholding information
Ultratech Cement has a 1.83% MF holding & 17.74% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 1.20% in december to 1.83% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 18.19% in december to 17.74% in march quarter.
Ultratech Cement share price Today : Return metrics and efficiency
Ultratech Cement's Return on Equity (ROE) in the most recent fiscal year was 12.23%. The return on investment (ROI) value for the last fiscal year was 9.88%. Consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 12.49% and 14.20% respectively.
Ultratech Cement share price Live : Financial performance
Ultratech Cement has shown an EPS growth of 9.65% and a revenue growth of 16.60% over the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months, the company's revenue is 709081.40 cr, which is slightly higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is expected to have a growth of 7.51% in revenue and 24.86% in profit for the fourth quarter.
Ultratech Cement share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹11041.0, 10.78% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹7000.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹12000.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|17
|17
|16
|14
|Buy
|12
|12
|12
|12
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|7
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Ultratech Cement share price live: Stock Peers
Today, Ultratech Cement's stock price increased by 0.05% to reach ₹9966.75, outperforming its peers. While Ambuja Cements saw a decrease in their share price, Grasim Industries, Shree Cement, and ACC all experienced a rise. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex both experienced a slight decrease of -0.17% and -0.25% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Ultratech Cement
|9966.75
|4.5
|0.05
|10522.65
|7436.75
|287726.47
|Grasim Industries
|2410.8
|22.75
|0.95
|2393.15
|1661.26
|159372.75
|Ambuja Cements
|619.7
|-10.1
|-1.6
|649.0
|376.0
|123050.43
|Shree Cement
|24394.0
|225.85
|0.93
|30710.15
|22601.3
|88015.38
|ACC
|2531.3
|5.15
|0.2
|2759.95
|1704.45
|47534.59
Ultratech Cement share price live: Today's Price range
Ultratech Cement stock's high price today reached ₹10200, while the low price was ₹9916.
Ultratech Cement share price Live : Futures trading lower by -0.27%; Futures open interest increased by 0.53%
The decrease in futures price and the rise in open interest for Ultratech Cement indicate a potential for downward price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Ultratech Cement share price update :Ultratech Cement closed today at ₹9966.75, up 0.05% from yesterday's ₹9962.25
Ultratech Cement share price closed the day at ₹9966.75 - a 0.05% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 10133.35 , 10291.0 , 10402.0. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 9864.7 , 9753.7 , 9596.05.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Ultratech Cement share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 3 PM is -3.69% lower than yesterday
The volume of Ultratech Cement traded until 3 PM is 3.69% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently trading at ₹9966.75, a decrease of 0.05%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A price increase accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a price decrease with high volume may signal further price declines.
Ultratech Cement Live Updates
Ultratech Cement share price Today :Ultratech Cement trading at ₹9972.25, up 0.1% from yesterday's ₹9962.25
Ultratech Cement share price is at ₹9972.25 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹9779.57 and ₹10047.52 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹9779.57 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 10047.52 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Ultratech Cement share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|9490.59
|10 Days
|9605.54
|20 Days
|9707.33
|50 Days
|9782.89
|100 Days
|9817.20
|300 Days
|9089.88
Ultratech Cement Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Ultratech Cement share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Ultratech Cement share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 2 PM is 40.63% higher than yesterday
The volume of Ultratech Cement traded by 2 PM is 40.63% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹9995.6, showing a 0.33% increase. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume suggests a sustained upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume could indicate further price declines.
Prabhudas Lilladher advises long-term SIPs in Aditya Birla Group stocks UltraTech Cement, Hindalco and more; here's why
https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/prabhudas-lilladher-advises-long-term-sips-in-aditya-birla-group-stocks-like-ultratech-cement-hindalco-grasim-etc-11714463613057.html
Ultratech Cement share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
The stock price has been moving between 10007.32 and 9982.07 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 9982.07 and selling near the hourly resistance at 10007.32.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|10016.27
|Support 1
|9979.47
|Resistance 2
|10036.53
|Support 2
|9962.93
|Resistance 3
|10053.07
|Support 3
|9942.67
Ultratech Cement share price NSE Live :Ultratech Cement trading at ₹10001.3, up 0.39% from yesterday's ₹9962.25
Ultratech Cement share price is at ₹10001.3 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹9779.57 and ₹10047.52 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹9779.57 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 10047.52 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Ultratech Cement share price Today : Volume traded till 1 PM is 57.59% higher than yesterday
The trading volume of Ultratech Cement has increased by 57.59% compared to yesterday, reaching a price of ₹9998.5, up by 0.36% as of 1 PM. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher trading volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a decrease in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Ultratech Cement share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
The stock price has been moving between 10027.73 and 9961.63 levels in the past hour. Traders could consider employing rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support of 9961.63 and selling near the hourly resistance of 10027.73.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|10007.32
|Support 1
|9982.07
|Resistance 2
|10020.03
|Support 2
|9969.53
|Resistance 3
|10032.57
|Support 3
|9956.82
Ultratech Cement share price update : Futures trading higher by 0.04%; Futures open interest increased by 3.44%
An increase in futures price and open interest in Ultratech Cement indicates a potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their long positions.
Ultratech Cement share price live: Today's Price range
Ultratech Cement stock reached a low of ₹9916 and a high of ₹10200 on the current day.
Ultratech Cement share price Today : Volume traded till 12 AM is 70.28% higher than yesterday
The volume of Ultratech Cement traded until 12 AM today has increased by 70.28% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently trading at ₹9996, showing a 0.34% increase. Monitoring both volume and price is crucial for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Ultratech Cement share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
The stock price has been moving between 10053.28 and 9955.43 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 9955.43 and selling near the hourly resistance at 10053.28.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|10027.73
|Support 1
|9961.63
|Resistance 2
|10051.92
|Support 2
|9919.72
|Resistance 3
|10093.83
|Support 3
|9895.53
Ultratech Cement share price Today :Ultratech Cement trading at ₹9985.45, up 0.23% from yesterday's ₹9962.25
Ultratech Cement share price is at ₹9985.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹9779.57 and ₹10047.52 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹9779.57 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 10047.52 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Ultratech Cement share price Live : Volume traded till 11 AM is 65.96% higher than yesterday
The trading volume of Ultratech Cement by 11 AM today has increased by 65.96% compared to yesterday. The price is currently at ₹9971.8, showing a slight increase of 0.1%. Analyzing both the volume traded and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A price increase accompanied by higher trading volume indicates a stable upward trend, while a price decrease with increased volume may signal further price declines.
Ultratech Cement share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update
The stock price has been moving between levels of 10035.3 and 9891.0 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support level of 9891.0 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 10035.3.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|10053.28
|Support 1
|9955.43
|Resistance 2
|10108.57
|Support 2
|9912.87
|Resistance 3
|10151.13
|Support 3
|9857.58
Ultratech Cement share price NSE Live :Ultratech Cement trading at ₹9998, up 0.36% from yesterday's ₹9962.25
Ultratech Cement share price is at ₹9998 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹9779.57 and ₹10047.52 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹9779.57 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 10047.52 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Ultratech Cement share price update : Volume traded till 10 AM is 73.35% higher than yesterday
The volume of Ultratech Cement traded by 10 AM is 73.35% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at ₹10061.85, up by 1%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could indicate further declines in prices.
Ultratech Cement share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
Ultratech Cement touched a high of 10060.3 & a low of 9916.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|10035.3
|Support 1
|9891.0
|Resistance 2
|10119.95
|Support 2
|9831.35
|Resistance 3
|10179.6
|Support 3
|9746.7
Ultratech Cement Live Updates
Ultratech Cement share price Live : Futures trading higher by 0.4%; Futures open interest increased by 6.76%
An increase in futures price and open interest in Ultratech Cement indicates potential for upward price movement in the near future, prompting traders to maintain their long positions.
UltraTech Cement share price extends gains after strong Q4 results. Should you buy, sell or hold the cement stock?
UltraTech Cement's consolidated revenue from operations in Q4FY24 increased 9.4% YoY to ₹20,419 crore. At the operating level, EBITDA was at ₹4,250 crore, with a margin of 20.81%.
https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/ultratech-cement-share-price-extends-gains-after-strong-q4-results-should-you-buy-sell-or-hold-the-cement-stock-11714448982685.html
Ultratech Cement share price NSE Live :Ultratech Cement trading at ₹10038, up 0.76% from yesterday's ₹9962.25
Ultratech Cement share price is at ₹10038 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹9779.57 and ₹10047.52 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹9779.57 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 10047.52 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Ultratech Cement share price live: Price Analysis
The share price of Ultratech Cement has increased by 0.12% and is currently trading at ₹9973.85. Over the past year, Ultratech Cement shares have gained 31.87%, reaching ₹9973.85. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 24.77% to 22643.40 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.17%
|3 Months
|-6.56%
|6 Months
|18.6%
|YTD
|-5.13%
|1 Year
|31.87%
Stocks to Watch: UltraTech Cement, Tata Chemicals, Linde India, Trent, IOC, BSE
Here are a few stocks likely to be in focus on Tuesday, April 30:
/market/stock-market-news/stocks-to-watch-ultratech-tata-chemicals-linde-india-trent-ioc-bse-q4-results-april-30-2024-11714444174309.html
Ultratech Cement share price update : Key support and resistance levels
The key support and resistance levels for Ultratech Cement on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|10047.52
|Support 1
|9779.57
|Resistance 2
|10163.23
|Support 2
|9627.33
|Resistance 3
|10315.47
|Support 3
|9511.62
Ultratech Cement share price Today : Ultratech Cement volume yesterday was 825 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 396 k
The trading volume yesterday was 108.43% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 808 k & BSE volume was 16 k.
Ultratech Cement share price Live :Ultratech Cement closed at ₹9700.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹10009.85 & ₹9747.2 yesterday to end at ₹9700.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
