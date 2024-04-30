Hello User
Ultratech Cement share price Today Live Updates : Ultratech Cement closed today at 9966.75, up 0.05% from yesterday's 9962.25

49 min read . 30 Apr 2024

49 min read . 30 Apr 2024 Trade
Livemint

Ultratech Cement stock price went up today, 30 Apr 2024, by 0.05 %. The stock closed at 9962.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 9966.75 per share. Investors should monitor Ultratech Cement stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ultratech Cement Stock Price Today

Ultratech Cement Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Ultratech Cement opened at 9849.4 and closed at 9700.2. The stock reached a high of 10009.85 and a low of 9747.2. The market capitalization was 287723.42 crore, with a 52-week high of 10522.65 and a 52-week low of 7308.4. The BSE volume for the day was 16888 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Apr 2024, 08:04 PM IST Ultratech Cement share price NSE Live : Shareholding information

Ultratech Cement has a 1.83% MF holding & 17.74% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 1.20% in december to 1.83% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 18.19% in december to 17.74% in march quarter.

30 Apr 2024, 07:35 PM IST Ultratech Cement share price Today : Return metrics and efficiency

Ultratech Cement's Return on Equity (ROE) in the most recent fiscal year was 12.23%. The return on investment (ROI) value for the last fiscal year was 9.88%. Consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 12.49% and 14.20% respectively.

30 Apr 2024, 07:08 PM IST Ultratech Cement share price Live : Financial performance

Ultratech Cement has shown an EPS growth of 9.65% and a revenue growth of 16.60% over the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months, the company's revenue is 709081.40 cr, which is slightly higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is expected to have a growth of 7.51% in revenue and 24.86% in profit for the fourth quarter.

30 Apr 2024, 06:07 PM IST Ultratech Cement share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Ultratech Cement's stock price increased by 0.05% to reach 9966.75, outperforming its peers. While Ambuja Cements saw a decrease in their share price, Grasim Industries, Shree Cement, and ACC all experienced a rise. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex both experienced a slight decrease of -0.17% and -0.25% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Ultratech Cement9966.754.50.0510522.657436.75287726.47
Grasim Industries2410.822.750.952393.151661.26159372.75
Ambuja Cements619.7-10.1-1.6649.0376.0123050.43
Shree Cement24394.0225.850.9330710.1522601.388015.38
ACC2531.35.150.22759.951704.4547534.59
30 Apr 2024, 05:33 PM IST Ultratech Cement share price live: Today's Price range

Ultratech Cement stock's high price today reached 10200, while the low price was 9916.

30 Apr 2024, 04:36 PM IST Ultratech Cement share price Live : Futures trading lower by -0.27%; Futures open interest increased by 0.53%

The decrease in futures price and the rise in open interest for Ultratech Cement indicate a potential for downward price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

30 Apr 2024, 03:54 PM IST Ultratech Cement share price update :Ultratech Cement closed today at ₹9966.75, up 0.05% from yesterday's ₹9962.25

Ultratech Cement share price closed the day at 9966.75 - a 0.05% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 10133.35 , 10291.0 , 10402.0. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 9864.7 , 9753.7 , 9596.05.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

30 Apr 2024, 03:51 PM IST Ultratech Cement share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 3 PM is -3.69% lower than yesterday

The volume of Ultratech Cement traded until 3 PM is 3.69% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently trading at 9966.75, a decrease of 0.05%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A price increase accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a price decrease with high volume may signal further price declines.

30 Apr 2024, 03:33 PM IST Ultratech Cement Live Updates

30 Apr 2024, 03:16 PM IST Ultratech Cement share price Today :Ultratech Cement trading at ₹9972.25, up 0.1% from yesterday's ₹9962.25

Ultratech Cement share price is at 9972.25 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 9779.57 and 10047.52 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 9779.57 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 10047.52 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

30 Apr 2024, 02:59 PM IST Ultratech Cement share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days9490.59
10 Days9605.54
20 Days9707.33
50 Days9782.89
100 Days9817.20
300 Days9089.88
30 Apr 2024, 02:58 PM IST Ultratech Cement Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Ultratech Cement share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

30 Apr 2024, 02:47 PM IST Ultratech Cement share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 2 PM is 40.63% higher than yesterday

The volume of Ultratech Cement traded by 2 PM is 40.63% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently at 9995.6, showing a 0.33% increase. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume suggests a sustained upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume could indicate further price declines.

30 Apr 2024, 02:42 PM IST Prabhudas Lilladher advises long-term SIPs in Aditya Birla Group stocks UltraTech Cement, Hindalco and more; here's why

30 Apr 2024, 02:42 PM IST Prabhudas Lilladher advises long-term SIPs in Aditya Birla Group stocks UltraTech Cement, Hindalco and more; here's why

30 Apr 2024, 02:33 PM IST Ultratech Cement share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 10007.32 and 9982.07 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 9982.07 and selling near the hourly resistance at 10007.32.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 110016.27Support 19979.47
Resistance 210036.53Support 29962.93
Resistance 310053.07Support 39942.67
30 Apr 2024, 02:01 PM IST Ultratech Cement share price NSE Live :Ultratech Cement trading at ₹10001.3, up 0.39% from yesterday's ₹9962.25

Ultratech Cement share price is at 10001.3 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 9779.57 and 10047.52 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 9779.57 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 10047.52 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

30 Apr 2024, 01:49 PM IST Ultratech Cement share price Today : Volume traded till 1 PM is 57.59% higher than yesterday

The trading volume of Ultratech Cement has increased by 57.59% compared to yesterday, reaching a price of 9998.5, up by 0.36% as of 1 PM. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher trading volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a decrease in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.

30 Apr 2024, 01:39 PM IST Ultratech Cement share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 10027.73 and 9961.63 levels in the past hour. Traders could consider employing rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support of 9961.63 and selling near the hourly resistance of 10027.73.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 110007.32Support 19982.07
Resistance 210020.03Support 29969.53
Resistance 310032.57Support 39956.82
30 Apr 2024, 01:14 PM IST Ultratech Cement share price update : Futures trading higher by 0.04%; Futures open interest increased by 3.44%

An increase in futures price and open interest in Ultratech Cement indicates a potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their long positions.

30 Apr 2024, 01:03 PM IST Ultratech Cement share price live: Today's Price range

Ultratech Cement stock reached a low of 9916 and a high of 10200 on the current day.

30 Apr 2024, 12:48 PM IST Ultratech Cement share price Today : Volume traded till 12 AM is 70.28% higher than yesterday

The volume of Ultratech Cement traded until 12 AM today has increased by 70.28% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently trading at 9996, showing a 0.34% increase. Monitoring both volume and price is crucial for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.

30 Apr 2024, 12:37 PM IST Ultratech Cement share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 10053.28 and 9955.43 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 9955.43 and selling near the hourly resistance at 10053.28.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 110027.73Support 19961.63
Resistance 210051.92Support 29919.72
Resistance 310093.83Support 39895.53
30 Apr 2024, 12:22 PM IST Ultratech Cement share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days9490.59
10 Days9605.54
20 Days9707.33
50 Days9782.89
100 Days9817.20
300 Days9089.88
30 Apr 2024, 12:22 PM IST Ultratech Cement Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Ultratech Cement share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

30 Apr 2024, 12:17 PM IST Ultratech Cement share price Today :Ultratech Cement trading at ₹9985.45, up 0.23% from yesterday's ₹9962.25

Ultratech Cement share price is at 9985.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 9779.57 and 10047.52 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 9779.57 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 10047.52 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

30 Apr 2024, 11:51 AM IST Ultratech Cement share price Live : Volume traded till 11 AM is 65.96% higher than yesterday

The trading volume of Ultratech Cement by 11 AM today has increased by 65.96% compared to yesterday. The price is currently at 9971.8, showing a slight increase of 0.1%. Analyzing both the volume traded and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A price increase accompanied by higher trading volume indicates a stable upward trend, while a price decrease with increased volume may signal further price declines.

30 Apr 2024, 11:34 AM IST Ultratech Cement share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between levels of 10035.3 and 9891.0 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support level of 9891.0 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 10035.3.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 110053.28Support 19955.43
Resistance 210108.57Support 29912.87
Resistance 310151.13Support 39857.58
30 Apr 2024, 11:25 AM IST Ultratech Cement share price NSE Live :Ultratech Cement trading at ₹9998, up 0.36% from yesterday's ₹9962.25

Ultratech Cement share price is at 9998 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 9779.57 and 10047.52 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 9779.57 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 10047.52 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

30 Apr 2024, 11:10 AM IST Ultratech Cement share price live: Stock Peers

The share price of Ultratech Cement rose by 0.39% today to reach 10001, outperforming its peers. While Grasim Industries and Ambuja Cements are declining, Shree Cement and ACC, the other peers, are experiencing an increase. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.49% and 0.38% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Ultratech Cement10001.038.750.3910522.657436.75288715.22
Grasim Industries2382.75-5.3-0.222393.151661.26157518.43
Ambuja Cements619.4-10.4-1.65649.0376.0122990.87
Shree Cement24801.05632.92.6230710.1522601.389484.05
ACC2535.18.950.352759.951704.4547605.95
30 Apr 2024, 10:46 AM IST Ultratech Cement share price update : Volume traded till 10 AM is 73.35% higher than yesterday

The volume of Ultratech Cement traded by 10 AM is 73.35% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at 10061.85, up by 1%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could indicate further declines in prices.

30 Apr 2024, 10:36 AM IST Ultratech Cement share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Ultratech Cement touched a high of 10060.3 & a low of 9916.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 110035.3Support 19891.0
Resistance 210119.95Support 29831.35
Resistance 310179.6Support 39746.7
30 Apr 2024, 10:13 AM IST Ultratech Cement Live Updates

30 Apr 2024, 09:55 AM IST Ultratech Cement share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Ultratech Cement's stock price increased by 0.35% to reach 9996.75, outperforming its peers. While Ambuja Cements are experiencing a decline, Grasim Industries, Shree Cement, and ACC are all seeing gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.29% and 0.38% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Ultratech Cement9996.7534.50.3510522.657436.75288592.53
Grasim Industries2390.52.450.12393.151661.26158030.77
Ambuja Cements623.15-6.65-1.06649.0376.0123735.48
Shree Cement24600.0431.851.7930710.1522601.388758.65
ACC2539.012.850.512759.951704.4547679.19
30 Apr 2024, 09:44 AM IST Ultratech Cement share price Live : Futures trading higher by 0.4%; Futures open interest increased by 6.76%

An increase in futures price and open interest in Ultratech Cement indicates potential for upward price movement in the near future, prompting traders to maintain their long positions.

30 Apr 2024, 09:40 AM IST UltraTech Cement share price extends gains after strong Q4 results. Should you buy, sell or hold the cement stock?

UltraTech Cement's consolidated revenue from operations in Q4FY24 increased 9.4% YoY to 20,419 crore. At the operating level, EBITDA was at 4,250 crore, with a margin of 20.81%.

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/ultratech-cement-share-price-extends-gains-after-strong-q4-results-should-you-buy-sell-or-hold-the-cement-stock-11714448982685.html

30 Apr 2024, 09:30 AM IST Ultratech Cement share price NSE Live :Ultratech Cement trading at ₹10038, up 0.76% from yesterday's ₹9962.25

Ultratech Cement share price is at 10038 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 9779.57 and 10047.52 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 9779.57 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 10047.52 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

30 Apr 2024, 09:17 AM IST Ultratech Cement share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of Ultratech Cement has increased by 0.12% and is currently trading at 9973.85. Over the past year, Ultratech Cement shares have gained 31.87%, reaching 9973.85. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 24.77% to 22643.40 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.17%
3 Months-6.56%
6 Months18.6%
YTD-5.13%
1 Year31.87%
30 Apr 2024, 09:04 AM IST Stocks to Watch: UltraTech Cement, Tata Chemicals, Linde India, Trent, IOC, BSE

Here are a few stocks likely to be in focus on Tuesday, April 30:

/market/stock-market-news/stocks-to-watch-ultratech-tata-chemicals-linde-india-trent-ioc-bse-q4-results-april-30-2024-11714444174309.html

30 Apr 2024, 08:46 AM IST Ultratech Cement share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Ultratech Cement on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 110047.52Support 19779.57
Resistance 210163.23Support 29627.33
Resistance 310315.47Support 39511.62
30 Apr 2024, 08:20 AM IST Ultratech Cement share price Today : Ultratech Cement volume yesterday was 825 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 396 k

The trading volume yesterday was 108.43% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 808 k & BSE volume was 16 k.

30 Apr 2024, 08:06 AM IST Ultratech Cement share price Live :Ultratech Cement closed at ₹9700.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 10009.85 & 9747.2 yesterday to end at 9700.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

