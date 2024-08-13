Hello User
Unicommerce Esolutions Share Price Live blog for 13 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 12:25 PM IST
Livemint

Unicommerce Esolutions Share Price Today Live Updates : Unicommerce Esolutions stock price went up today, 13 Aug 2024, by 110.14 %. The stock closed at 108 per share. The stock is currently trading at 226.95 per share. Investors should monitor Unicommerce Esolutions stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Unicommerce Esolutions Share Price Today Live Updates

Unicommerce Esolutions Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Unicommerce Esolutions opened at 230 and closed at 108. The stock reached a high of 256.15 and a low of 215. The trading volume on the BSE was 4,346,090 shares. The company's market capitalization stands at 0.0 crore.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Aug 2024, 12:25 PM IST Unicommerce Esolutions Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days0.00
10 Days0.00
20 Days0.00
50 Days0.00
100 Days0.00
300 Days0.00
13 Aug 2024, 12:20 PM IST Unicommerce Esolutions Share Price Today Live: Unicommerce Esolutions Short Term and Long Term Trends

Unicommerce Esolutions Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Unicommerce Esolutions share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

13 Aug 2024, 11:20 AM IST Unicommerce Esolutions Share Price Today Live: Unicommerce Esolutions closed at ₹108 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests NA near term outlook

Unicommerce Esolutions Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 256.15 & 215 yesterday to end at 226.95.

