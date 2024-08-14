Hello User
Unicommerce Esolutions Share Price Live blog for 14 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Unicommerce Esolutions Share Price Today Live Updates : Unicommerce Esolutions stock price went up today, 14 Aug 2024, by 94.49 %. The stock closed at 108 per share. The stock is currently trading at 210.05 per share. Investors should monitor Unicommerce Esolutions stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Unicommerce Esolutions Share Price Today Live Updates

Unicommerce Esolutions Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Unicommerce Esolutions had an open price of 230 and closed at 108. The stock reached a high of 256.15 and a low of 206. The market capitalization was 0.0 crore, and the BSE volume was 5,147,952 shares. No data was provided for the 52-week high and low.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Aug 2024, 08:01 AM IST Unicommerce Esolutions Share Price Today Live: Unicommerce Esolutions closed at ₹108 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests NA near term outlook

Unicommerce Esolutions Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 256.15 & 206 yesterday to end at 210.05.

