Unicommerce Esolutions Share Price Live blog for 16 Aug 2024

Unicommerce Esolutions Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Unicommerce Esolutions opened at ₹215.7 and closed at ₹210.05, with a high of ₹216.9 and a low of ₹194.9. The company's market capitalization stood at 0.0 crore. The 52-week range was between ₹206 and ₹256.15. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 383,878 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
16 Aug 2024, 08:01 AM IST
Unicommerce Esolutions Share Price Today Live: Unicommerce Esolutions closed at ₹210.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests NA near term outlook
Unicommerce Esolutions Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹216.9 & ₹194.9 yesterday to end at ₹196.25.