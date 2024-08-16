Hello User
Unicommerce Esolutions Share Price Live blog for 16 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Unicommerce Esolutions Share Price Today Live Updates : Unicommerce Esolutions stock price went down today, 16 Aug 2024, by -6.57 %. The stock closed at 210.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 196.25 per share. Investors should monitor Unicommerce Esolutions stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Unicommerce Esolutions Share Price Today Live Updates

Unicommerce Esolutions Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Unicommerce Esolutions opened at 215.7 and closed at 210.05, with a high of 216.9 and a low of 194.9. The company's market capitalization stood at 0.0 crore. The 52-week range was between 206 and 256.15. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 383,878 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Aug 2024, 08:01 AM IST Unicommerce Esolutions Share Price Today Live: Unicommerce Esolutions closed at ₹210.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests NA near term outlook

Unicommerce Esolutions Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 216.9 & 194.9 yesterday to end at 196.25.

