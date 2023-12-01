Hello User
Union Bank Of India share price Today Live Updates : Union Bank of India's stock plunges as investors sell off shares

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:09 AM IST
Livemint

Union Bank Of India stock price went down today, 01 Dec 2023, by -1.13 %. The stock closed at 110.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 108.95 per share. Investors should monitor Union Bank Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Union Bank Of India

On the last day of trading, Union Bank of India opened at 110.2 and closed at the same price. The highest price for the day was 110.3, while the lowest was 108.4. The market capitalization of the bank stands at 80,758.62 crore. The 52-week high is 116.1, and the 52-week low is 60.32. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 382,010 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Dec 2023, 09:09 AM IST Union Bank Of India share price Today :Union Bank Of India trading at ₹108.95, down -1.13% from yesterday's ₹110.2

The current stock price of Union Bank of India is 108.95. It has experienced a percent change of -1.13 and a net change of -1.25. This indicates a decrease in the stock price.

01 Dec 2023, 08:10 AM IST Union Bank Of India share price Live :Union Bank Of India closed at ₹110.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Union Bank of India on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 382,010. The closing price for the stock was 110.2.

