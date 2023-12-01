Union Bank Of India share price Today Live Updates : Union Bank of India's stock plunges as investors sell off shares

On the last day of trading, Union Bank of India opened at ₹110.2 and closed at the same price. The highest price for the day was ₹110.3, while the lowest was ₹108.4. The market capitalization of the bank stands at ₹80,758.62 crore. The 52-week high is ₹116.1, and the 52-week low is ₹60.32. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 382,010 shares.
The current stock price of Union Bank of India is ₹108.95. It has experienced a percent change of -1.13 and a net change of -1.25. This indicates a decrease in the stock price.
