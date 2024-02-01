Union Bank Of India Share Price Live blog for 01 Feb 2024

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Union Bank of India saw an open price of ₹141.05 and a close price of ₹141.05. The stock reached a high of ₹141.4 and a low of ₹139.1. The market capitalization of the company is currently at ₹103,663.09 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹145.1, while the 52-week low is ₹60.32. The BSE volume for the day was 1,910,759 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
On the last day of trading for Union Bank of India on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 1,910,759. The closing price for the shares was ₹141.05.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!