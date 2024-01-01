Union Bank Of India share price Today Live Updates : Union Bank Of India shares soar as investors show confidence in the bank

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Union Bank of India opened at ₹118.75 and closed at ₹117.95. The stock reached a high of ₹119.6 and a low of ₹117.6. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹88,282.26 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹129.3 and the 52-week low is ₹60.32. The BSE volume for the stock was 897,105 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Union Bank of India is ₹119.8 with a percent change of 0.59 and a net change of 0.7. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.46%
|3 Months
|2.1%
|6 Months
|64.84%
|YTD
|48.13%
|1 Year
|52.69%
The current stock price of Union Bank Of India is ₹119.15 with a net change of 0.05 and a percent change of 0.04. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
On the last day of trading for Union Bank Of India on the BSE, there were 897,105 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹117.95.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!