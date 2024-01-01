Hello User
Union Bank Of India share price Today Live Updates : Union Bank Of India shares soar as investors show confidence in the bank

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:54 AM IST
Livemint

Union Bank Of India stock price went up today, 01 Jan 2024, by 0.59 %. The stock closed at 119.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 119.8 per share. Investors should monitor Union Bank Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Union Bank Of India Stock Price Today

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Union Bank of India opened at 118.75 and closed at 117.95. The stock reached a high of 119.6 and a low of 117.6. The market capitalization of the bank is 88,282.26 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 129.3 and the 52-week low is 60.32. The BSE volume for the stock was 897,105 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Jan 2024, 09:54 AM IST Union Bank Of India share price update :Union Bank Of India trading at ₹119.8, up 0.59% from yesterday's ₹119.1

The current stock price of Union Bank of India is 119.8 with a percent change of 0.59 and a net change of 0.7. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

01 Jan 2024, 09:52 AM IST Union Bank Of India Live Updates

01 Jan 2024, 09:30 AM IST Union Bank Of India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.46%
3 Months2.1%
6 Months64.84%
YTD48.13%
1 Year52.69%
01 Jan 2024, 09:13 AM IST Union Bank Of India share price Today :Union Bank Of India trading at ₹119.15, up 0.04% from yesterday's ₹119.1

The current stock price of Union Bank Of India is 119.15 with a net change of 0.05 and a percent change of 0.04. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

01 Jan 2024, 08:11 AM IST Union Bank Of India share price Live :Union Bank Of India closed at ₹117.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Union Bank Of India on the BSE, there were 897,105 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 117.95.

