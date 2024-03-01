Hello User
Union Bank Of India share price Today Live Updates : Union Bank Of India Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:37 AM IST Trade
Union Bank Of India stock price went up today, 01 Mar 2024, by 1.24 %. The stock closed at 145.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 147.45 per share. Investors should monitor Union Bank Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Union Bank Of India Stock Price Today

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today : On the last day, Union Bank of India's stock opened at 141.05 and closed at 140.75. The high for the day was 150.65, and the low was 138.95. The market capitalization stood at 111,183.47 crore. The 52-week high was 155.3, and the 52-week low was 60.32. The BSE volume for the day was 3,556,058 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Mar 2024, 09:37 AM IST Union Bank Of India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.68%
3 Months25.34%
6 Months70.31%
YTD22.84%
1 Year117.38%
01 Mar 2024, 09:10 AM IST Union Bank Of India share price Today :Union Bank Of India trading at ₹147.45, up 1.24% from yesterday's ₹145.65

The current stock price of Union Bank of India is 147.45, which represents a 1.24% increase. The net change in price is 1.8 points.

01 Mar 2024, 08:08 AM IST Union Bank Of India share price Live :Union Bank Of India closed at ₹140.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Union Bank of India on BSE, the volume was 3,556,058 shares and the closing price was 140.75.

