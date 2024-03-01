Union Bank Of India share price Today Live Updates : Union Bank Of India Surges in Trading Today

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today : On the last day, Union Bank of India's stock opened at ₹141.05 and closed at ₹140.75. The high for the day was ₹150.65, and the low was ₹138.95. The market capitalization stood at ₹111,183.47 crore. The 52-week high was ₹155.3, and the 52-week low was ₹60.32. The BSE volume for the day was 3,556,058 shares traded.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.68%
|3 Months
|25.34%
|6 Months
|70.31%
|YTD
|22.84%
|1 Year
|117.38%
