Union Bank Of India Share Price Live blog for 02 Feb 2024

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Union Bank of India's stock opened at ₹146.85 and closed at ₹144.6. The highest price reached during the day was ₹152.05, while the lowest price was ₹146.15. The market capitalization of the company is ₹111,816.78 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹146.9, and the 52-week low is ₹60.32. The BSE volume for the day was 1,701,566 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.