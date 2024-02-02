Hello User
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live blog for 02 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 12:03 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Union Bank Of India stock price went up today, 02 Feb 2024, by 4.36 %. The stock closed at 144.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 150.9 per share. Investors should monitor Union Bank Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Union Bank Of India Stock Price Today

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Union Bank of India's stock opened at 146.85 and closed at 144.6. The highest price reached during the day was 152.05, while the lowest price was 146.15. The market capitalization of the company is 111,816.78 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 146.9, and the 52-week low is 60.32. The BSE volume for the day was 1,701,566 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Feb 2024, 12:03 PM IST Union Bank Of India share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy5577
Buy1100
Hold1111
Sell1100
Strong Sell0000
02 Feb 2024, 11:42 AM IST Union Bank Of India share price Live :Union Bank Of India closed at ₹144.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Union Bank of India on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the total volume of shares traded was 1,702,168. The closing price for the day was 144.6.

