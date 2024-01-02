Hello User
Union Bank Of India share price Today Live Updates : Union Bank Of India Sees Gains in Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:14 AM IST
Livemint

Union Bank Of India stock price went up today, 02 Jan 2024, by 0.33 %. The stock closed at 120.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 121.2 per share. Investors should monitor Union Bank Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Union Bank Of India Stock Price Today

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today : Union Bank of India had an open price of 119.15 and closed at 119.1. The stock reached a high of 121.4 and a low of 119.1. The market capitalization of the bank is 89,542.37 crore. The 52-week high is 129.3 and the 52-week low is 60.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,138,811 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Jan 2024, 09:14 AM IST Union Bank Of India share price Today :Union Bank Of India trading at ₹121.2, up 0.33% from yesterday's ₹120.8

The current stock price of Union Bank Of India is 121.2. There has been a 0.33% percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.4.

02 Jan 2024, 08:06 AM IST Union Bank Of India share price Live :Union Bank Of India closed at ₹119.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Union Bank Of India on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 1,138,811. The closing price of the stock was 119.1.

