Union Bank Of India share price Today Live Updates : Union Bank Of India Sees Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:01 AM IST
Livemint

Union Bank Of India stock price went up today, 03 Jan 2024, by 0.17 %. The stock closed at 120.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 121 per share. Investors should monitor Union Bank Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Union Bank Of India Stock Price Today

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price for Union Bank of India was 121.2, while the close price was 120.8. The stock had a high of 123.65 and a low of 120.05 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 89,690.62 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 129.3, and the 52-week low is 60.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,289,966 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jan 2024, 09:01 AM IST Union Bank Of India share price Today :Union Bank Of India trading at ₹121, up 0.17% from yesterday's ₹120.8

The stock price of Union Bank of India is currently 121, with a percent change of 0.17 and a net change of 0.2. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

03 Jan 2024, 08:08 AM IST Union Bank Of India share price Live :Union Bank Of India closed at ₹120.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Union Bank Of India on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 1,289,966. The closing price for the stock was 120.8.

