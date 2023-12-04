Union Bank Of India Share Price Live blog for 04 Dec 2023

On the last day of trading, Union Bank of India opened at ₹108.15 and closed at ₹107.9. The stock reached a high of ₹110.7 and a low of ₹107.75. The market capitalization of the bank is currently ₹80,647.44 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹116.1, while the 52-week low is ₹60.32. The BSE volume for the stock was 1,920,344 shares.
04 Dec 2023, 08:05 AM IST
