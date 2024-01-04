Union Bank Of India share price Today Live Updates : Union Bank Of India Sees Positive Trading Day

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today : On the last day, Union Bank of India (UBI) opened at ₹121.2 and closed at ₹121. The stock reached a high of ₹123.5 and a low of ₹120.6 during the trading session. The market capitalization of UBI is ₹91,210.18 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹129.3 and ₹60.32 respectively. The BSE volume for UBI was 1,713,925 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The Union Bank Of India stock had a low price of ₹123.55 and a high price of ₹125.
The stock price of Union Bank of India is currently valued at ₹124.8. It has experienced a 1.42% increase, resulting in a net change of 1.75.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.36%
|3 Months
|3.71%
|6 Months
|58.47%
|YTD
|3.32%
|1 Year
|49.6%
The stock price of Union Bank of India is currently ₹123.05, with a percent change of 1.69 and a net change of 2.05. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.69% from the previous trading day and has gained 2.05 points. Overall, this indicates a positive performance for the bank's stock.
On the last day of trading for Union Bank Of India on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the total volume of shares traded was 1,713,925. The closing price for the stock was ₹121.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!