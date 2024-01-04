Hello User
Union Bank Of India share price Today Live Updates : Union Bank Of India Sees Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:13 AM IST
Livemint

Union Bank Of India stock price went up today, 04 Jan 2024, by 1.42 %. The stock closed at 123.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 124.8 per share. Investors should monitor Union Bank Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Union Bank Of India Stock Price Today

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today : On the last day, Union Bank of India (UBI) opened at 121.2 and closed at 121. The stock reached a high of 123.5 and a low of 120.6 during the trading session. The market capitalization of UBI is 91,210.18 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 129.3 and 60.32 respectively. The BSE volume for UBI was 1,713,925 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Jan 2024, 10:13 AM IST Union Bank Of India share price live: Today's Price range

The Union Bank Of India stock had a low price of 123.55 and a high price of 125.

04 Jan 2024, 09:57 AM IST Union Bank Of India Live Updates

04 Jan 2024, 09:47 AM IST Union Bank Of India share price update :Union Bank Of India trading at ₹124.8, up 1.42% from yesterday's ₹123.05

The stock price of Union Bank of India is currently valued at 124.8. It has experienced a 1.42% increase, resulting in a net change of 1.75.

04 Jan 2024, 09:39 AM IST Union Bank Of India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.36%
3 Months3.71%
6 Months58.47%
YTD3.32%
1 Year49.6%
04 Jan 2024, 09:07 AM IST Union Bank Of India share price Today :Union Bank Of India trading at ₹123.05, up 1.69% from yesterday's ₹121

The stock price of Union Bank of India is currently 123.05, with a percent change of 1.69 and a net change of 2.05. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.69% from the previous trading day and has gained 2.05 points. Overall, this indicates a positive performance for the bank's stock.

04 Jan 2024, 08:11 AM IST Union Bank Of India share price Live :Union Bank Of India closed at ₹121 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Union Bank Of India on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the total volume of shares traded was 1,713,925. The closing price for the stock was 121.

