Active Stocks
Sat Mar 02 2024 12:49:58
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 155.15 3.43%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,430.35 -0.06%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 773.05 0.49%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 988.40 1.15%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 522.65 0.67%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Union Bank Of India Share Price Live blog for 04 Mar 2024
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live blog for 04 Mar 2024

1 min read . Updated: 04 Mar 2024, 08:11 AM IST
Livemint

Union Bank Of India stock price went up today, 04 Mar 2024, by 0.07 %. The stock closed at 146.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 146.8 per share. Investors should monitor Union Bank Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Union Bank Of India Stock Price TodayPremium
Union Bank Of India Stock Price Today

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today : Union Bank Of India's stock opened at 146.25 and closed at 146.7 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 147.7, while the low was 145.95. The market capitalization was reported at 112061.33 crores. The 52-week high for the stock was 155.3, and the 52-week low was 60.32. On the BSE, the volume for the day was 42605 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Mar 2024, 08:11:59 AM IST

Union Bank Of India share price Live :Union Bank Of India closed at ₹146.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading on the BSE, Union Bank Of India had a volume of 42,605 shares with a closing price of 146.7.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App

Chat with MintGenie