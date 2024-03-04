Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Union Bank Of India Share Price Live blog for 04 Mar 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:11 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Union Bank Of India stock price went up today, 04 Mar 2024, by 0.07 %. The stock closed at 146.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 146.8 per share. Investors should monitor Union Bank Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Union Bank Of India Stock Price Today

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today : Union Bank Of India's stock opened at 146.25 and closed at 146.7 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 147.7, while the low was 145.95. The market capitalization was reported at 112061.33 crores. The 52-week high for the stock was 155.3, and the 52-week low was 60.32. On the BSE, the volume for the day was 42605 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Mar 2024, 08:11 AM IST Union Bank Of India share price Live :Union Bank Of India closed at ₹146.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading on the BSE, Union Bank Of India had a volume of 42,605 shares with a closing price of 146.7.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!