Union Bank Of India share price Today Live Updates : Union Bank Of India sees stock surge in positive trading session

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Union Bank of India opened at ₹146.85 and closed at ₹144.6. The stock had a high of ₹152.45 and a low of ₹146.15. The market capitalization of the company is ₹110,334.29 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹152.45, while the 52-week low is ₹60.32. The BSE volume for the stock was 2,678,257 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|6.02%
|3 Months
|27.14%
|6 Months
|68.8%
|YTD
|24.94%
|1 Year
|102.72%
