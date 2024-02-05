Hello User
Union Bank Of India share price Today Live Updates : Union Bank Of India sees stock surge in positive trading session

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:16 AM IST Trade
Union Bank Of India stock price went up today, 05 Feb 2024, by 2.59 %. The stock closed at 148.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 152.7 per share. Investors should monitor Union Bank Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Union Bank Of India Stock Price Today

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Union Bank of India opened at 146.85 and closed at 144.6. The stock had a high of 152.45 and a low of 146.15. The market capitalization of the company is 110,334.29 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 152.45, while the 52-week low is 60.32. The BSE volume for the stock was 2,678,257 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Feb 2024, 10:16 AM IST Union Bank Of India share price live: Today's Price range

The Union Bank Of India stock had a low price of 147.4 and a high price of 153.3 for the current day.

05 Feb 2024, 09:58 AM IST Union Bank Of India Live Updates

05 Feb 2024, 09:50 AM IST Union Bank Of India share price update :Union Bank Of India trading at ₹152.7, up 2.59% from yesterday's ₹148.85

The current data for Union Bank Of India stock shows that the price is 152.7, which represents a 2.59% increase. The net change is 3.85, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. Overall, the stock of Union Bank Of India has experienced a moderate increase in value.

05 Feb 2024, 09:36 AM IST Union Bank Of India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week6.02%
3 Months27.14%
6 Months68.8%
YTD24.94%
1 Year102.72%
05 Feb 2024, 09:06 AM IST Union Bank Of India share price Today :Union Bank Of India trading at ₹148.85, up 2.94% from yesterday's ₹144.6

The current stock price of Union Bank of India is 148.85, representing a 2.94% increase. This corresponds to a net change of 4.25.

05 Feb 2024, 08:00 AM IST Union Bank Of India share price Live :Union Bank Of India closed at ₹144.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Union Bank Of India on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 2,678,257 and the closing price was 144.6.

