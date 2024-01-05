Union Bank Of India share price Today Live Updates : Union Bank Of India sees gains in trading today

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Union Bank of India was ₹123.85, while the close price was ₹123.05. The stock reached a high of ₹125 and a low of ₹123.45. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹91,914.36 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹129.3, and the 52-week low is ₹60.32. The BSE volume for the day was 1,471,977 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Union Bank Of India stock shows that the price is ₹124. There has been a percent change of 0.77, with a net change of 0.95. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
On the last day of trading for Union Bank of India on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 1,471,977. The closing price for the shares was ₹123.05.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!