Union Bank Of India share price Today Live Updates : Union Bank Of India sees gains in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:05 AM IST
Livemint

Union Bank Of India stock price went up today, 05 Jan 2024, by 0.77 %. The stock closed at 123.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 124 per share. Investors should monitor Union Bank Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Union Bank Of India Stock Price Today

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Union Bank of India was 123.85, while the close price was 123.05. The stock reached a high of 125 and a low of 123.45. The market capitalization of the bank is 91,914.36 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 129.3, and the 52-week low is 60.32. The BSE volume for the day was 1,471,977 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Jan 2024, 09:05 AM IST Union Bank Of India share price Today :Union Bank Of India trading at ₹124, up 0.77% from yesterday's ₹123.05

The current data for Union Bank Of India stock shows that the price is 124. There has been a percent change of 0.77, with a net change of 0.95. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

05 Jan 2024, 08:07 AM IST Union Bank Of India share price Live :Union Bank Of India closed at ₹123.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Union Bank of India on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 1,471,977. The closing price for the shares was 123.05.

