Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Union Bank Of India share price Today Live Updates : Union Bank Of India Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day
LIVE UPDATES

Union Bank Of India share price Today Live Updates : Union Bank Of India Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

1 min read . Updated: 05 Mar 2024, 09:09 AM IST
Livemint

Union Bank Of India stock price went up today, 05 Mar 2024, by 1.4 %. The stock closed at 146.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 148.85 per share. Investors should monitor Union Bank Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Union Bank Of India Stock Price Today

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Union Bank of India opened at 148.9 and closed at 146.8. The stock reached a high of 150.25 and a low of 147.25. The market capitalization stood at 113626.22 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 155.3 and the low was 60.32. The BSE volume for the day was 686469 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Mar 2024, 09:09:59 AM IST

Union Bank Of India share price Today :Union Bank Of India trading at ₹148.85, up 1.4% from yesterday's ₹146.8

The current data for Union Bank of India stock shows the price at 148.85, with a percent change of 1.4% and a net change of 2.05. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

05 Mar 2024, 08:03:46 AM IST

Union Bank Of India share price Live :Union Bank Of India closed at ₹146.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Union Bank of India on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 686,469 and the closing price was 146.8.

Chat with MintGenie