Union Bank Of India share price Today Live Updates : Union Bank Of India Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Union Bank of India opened at ₹148.9 and closed at ₹146.8. The stock reached a high of ₹150.25 and a low of ₹147.25. The market capitalization stood at ₹113626.22 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹155.3 and the low was ₹60.32. The BSE volume for the day was 686469 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.