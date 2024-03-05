Union Bank Of India share price Today Live Updates : Union Bank Of India Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Union Bank of India opened at ₹148.9 and closed at ₹146.8. The stock reached a high of ₹150.25 and a low of ₹147.25. The market capitalization stood at ₹113626.22 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹155.3 and the low was ₹60.32. The BSE volume for the day was 686469 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Union Bank of India stock shows the price at ₹148.85, with a percent change of 1.4% and a net change of 2.05. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
On the last day of trading for Union Bank of India on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 686,469 and the closing price was ₹146.8.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!