Union Bank Of India share price Today Live Updates : Union Bank Of India Sees Positive Trading Trend

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today : On the last day, Union Bank Of India opened at ₹150.25 and closed at ₹148.85. The stock reached a high of ₹155.3 and a low of ₹145.75. The market capitalization of the company is 108,740.62 crore. The 52-week high is ₹152.45 and the 52-week low is ₹60.32. The BSE volume for the day was 3,197,512 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.