Union Bank Of India share price Today Live Updates : Union Bank Of India Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

Union Bank Of India stock price went down today, 06 Mar 2024, by -1.71 %. The stock closed at 157.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 155.15 per share. Investors should monitor Union Bank Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Union Bank Of India Share Price Today : Union Bank of India's stock opened at ₹148.75 and closed at ₹148.85 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹158.6 and a low of ₹148 during the day. The market capitalization of the company stood at ₹120496.46 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹155.3 and the 52-week low was ₹60.32. The BSE volume for Union Bank of India was 4102387 shares.
06 Mar 2024, 09:30:00 AM IST
Union Bank Of India share price live: Price Analysis
Time Period
Price Analysis
1 Week
12.11%
3 Months
29.59%
6 Months
75.74%
YTD
32.58%
1 Year
118.7%
06 Mar 2024, 09:09:15 AM IST
Union Bank Of India share price Today :Union Bank Of India trading at ₹157.85, up 6.05% from yesterday's ₹148.85
The current stock price of Union Bank Of India is ₹157.85 with a percent change of 6.05 and a net change of 9. This indicates a significant increase in the stock price, showing positive movement in the market for Union Bank Of India.
06 Mar 2024, 08:04:12 AM IST
