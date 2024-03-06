Union Bank Of India share price Today Live Updates : Union Bank Of India Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today : Union Bank of India's stock opened at ₹148.75 and closed at ₹148.85 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹158.6 and a low of ₹148 during the day. The market capitalization of the company stood at ₹120496.46 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹155.3 and the 52-week low was ₹60.32. The BSE volume for Union Bank of India was 4102387 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Union Bank of India stock shows that the price is ₹155.15 with a percent change of -1.71 and a net change of -2.7. This indicates a decrease in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|12.11%
|3 Months
|29.59%
|6 Months
|75.74%
|YTD
|32.58%
|1 Year
|118.7%
The current stock price of Union Bank Of India is ₹157.85 with a percent change of 6.05 and a net change of 9. This indicates a significant increase in the stock price, showing positive movement in the market for Union Bank Of India.
On the last day of trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Union Bank of India had a trading volume of 4,102,387 shares, with a closing price of ₹148.85.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!