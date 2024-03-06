Hello User
Union Bank Of India share price Today Live Updates : Union Bank Of India Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:54 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Union Bank Of India stock price went down today, 06 Mar 2024, by -1.71 %. The stock closed at 157.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 155.15 per share. Investors should monitor Union Bank Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Union Bank Of India Stock Price Today

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today : Union Bank of India's stock opened at 148.75 and closed at 148.85 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 158.6 and a low of 148 during the day. The market capitalization of the company stood at 120496.46 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 155.3 and the 52-week low was 60.32. The BSE volume for Union Bank of India was 4102387 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Mar 2024, 09:54 AM IST Union Bank Of India Live Updates

06 Mar 2024, 09:40 AM IST Union Bank Of India share price update :Union Bank Of India trading at ₹155.15, down -1.71% from yesterday's ₹157.85

The current data for Union Bank of India stock shows that the price is 155.15 with a percent change of -1.71 and a net change of -2.7. This indicates a decrease in the stock price.

06 Mar 2024, 09:30 AM IST Union Bank Of India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week12.11%
3 Months29.59%
6 Months75.74%
YTD32.58%
1 Year118.7%
06 Mar 2024, 09:09 AM IST Union Bank Of India share price Today :Union Bank Of India trading at ₹157.85, up 6.05% from yesterday's ₹148.85

The current stock price of Union Bank Of India is 157.85 with a percent change of 6.05 and a net change of 9. This indicates a significant increase in the stock price, showing positive movement in the market for Union Bank Of India.

06 Mar 2024, 08:04 AM IST Union Bank Of India share price Live :Union Bank Of India closed at ₹148.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Union Bank of India had a trading volume of 4,102,387 shares, with a closing price of 148.85.

