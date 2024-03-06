Union Bank Of India share price Today Live Updates : Union Bank Of India Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today : Union Bank of India's stock opened at ₹148.75 and closed at ₹148.85 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹158.6 and a low of ₹148 during the day. The market capitalization of the company stood at ₹120496.46 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹155.3 and the 52-week low was ₹60.32. The BSE volume for Union Bank of India was 4102387 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.