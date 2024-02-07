Union Bank Of India share price Today Live Updates : Union Bank Of India Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price for Union Bank of India was ₹148.6, the close price was ₹146.7, the high was ₹149.45, and the low was ₹144.2. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹107,443.44 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹155.3, while the 52-week low is ₹60.32. The BSE volume for the day was 1,251,393 shares.

