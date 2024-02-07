Union Bank Of India share price Today Live Updates : Union Bank Of India Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price for Union Bank of India was ₹148.6, the close price was ₹146.7, the high was ₹149.45, and the low was ₹144.2. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹107,443.44 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹155.3, while the 52-week low is ₹60.32. The BSE volume for the day was 1,251,393 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.8%
|3 Months
|24.37%
|6 Months
|60.88%
|YTD
|21.7%
|1 Year
|95.88%
Union Bank of India stock currently has a price of ₹144.95. The stock has experienced a percent change of -1.19, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -1.75, suggesting a decline in the stock price.
On the last day of trading for Union Bank of India on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1,251,393. The closing price for the shares was ₹146.7.
