Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Union Bank Of India share price Today Live Updates : Union Bank of India Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Union Bank Of India stock price went up today, 08 Feb 2024, by 1.14 %. The stock closed at 144.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 146.6 per share. Investors should monitor Union Bank Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Union Bank Of India Stock Price Today

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Union Bank Of India saw an open price of 147.4 and a close price of 144.95. The stock had a high of 150.15 and a low of 145.2. The market capitalization for the company is 108,666.49 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 155.3 and the 52-week low is 60.32. The BSE volume for the day was 1,904,247 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Feb 2024, 09:30 AM IST Union Bank Of India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.86%
3 Months27.05%
6 Months60.98%
YTD23.13%
1 Year100.2%
08 Feb 2024, 09:13 AM IST Union Bank Of India share price Today :Union Bank Of India trading at ₹146.6, up 1.14% from yesterday's ₹144.95

The stock price of Union Bank of India is currently at 146.6, with a percent change of 1.14 and a net change of 1.65. This means that the stock has increased by 1.14% and the price has increased by 1.65.

08 Feb 2024, 08:11 AM IST Union Bank Of India share price Live :Union Bank Of India closed at ₹144.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Union Bank of India on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1,904,247. The closing price for the stock was 144.95.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!