Union Bank Of India share price Today Live Updates : Union Bank of India Soars on Positive Trading Day

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Union Bank Of India saw an open price of ₹147.4 and a close price of ₹144.95. The stock had a high of ₹150.15 and a low of ₹145.2. The market capitalization for the company is ₹108,666.49 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹155.3 and the 52-week low is ₹60.32. The BSE volume for the day was 1,904,247 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.86%
|3 Months
|27.05%
|6 Months
|60.98%
|YTD
|23.13%
|1 Year
|100.2%
