Union Bank Of India share price Today Live Updates : Union Bank Of India Surges in Trading Today

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Union Bank of India opened at ₹124.5 and closed at ₹124. The stock reached a high of ₹125.5 and a low of ₹123.4. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹92,099.67 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹129.3 and the 52-week low is ₹60.32. The BSE volume for the stock was 589,078 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.