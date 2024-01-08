Union Bank Of India share price Today Live Updates : Union Bank Of India Surges in Trading Today

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Union Bank of India opened at ₹124.5 and closed at ₹124. The stock reached a high of ₹125.5 and a low of ₹123.4. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹92,099.67 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹129.3 and the 52-week low is ₹60.32. The BSE volume for the stock was 589,078 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Union Bank of India is ₹124.25. It has experienced a 0.2% percent change, with a net change of 0.25.
On the last day of trading for Union Bank of India on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 589,078. The closing price for the day was ₹124.
