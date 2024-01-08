Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Union Bank Of India share price Today Live Updates : Union Bank Of India Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:02 AM IST
Livemint

Union Bank Of India stock price went up today, 08 Jan 2024, by 0.2 %. The stock closed at 124 per share. The stock is currently trading at 124.25 per share. Investors should monitor Union Bank Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Union Bank Of India Stock Price Today

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Union Bank of India opened at 124.5 and closed at 124. The stock reached a high of 125.5 and a low of 123.4. The market capitalization of the bank is 92,099.67 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 129.3 and the 52-week low is 60.32. The BSE volume for the stock was 589,078 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Jan 2024, 09:02 AM IST Union Bank Of India share price Today :Union Bank Of India trading at ₹124.25, up 0.2% from yesterday's ₹124

The current stock price of Union Bank of India is 124.25. It has experienced a 0.2% percent change, with a net change of 0.25.

08 Jan 2024, 08:06 AM IST Union Bank Of India share price Live :Union Bank Of India closed at ₹124 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Union Bank of India on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 589,078. The closing price for the day was 124.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.