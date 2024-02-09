Union Bank Of India Share Price Live blog for 09 Feb 2024

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Union Bank of India opened at ₹148.65 and closed at ₹146.6. The stock reached a high of ₹153.9 and a low of ₹147.7. The market capitalization of the company is ₹110,741.98 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹155.3, while the 52-week low is ₹60.32. The BSE volume for the day was 2,270,549 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.