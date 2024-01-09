Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Union Bank Of India share price Today Live Updates : Union Bank Of India's Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:21 AM IST
Livemint

Union Bank Of India stock price went up today, 09 Jan 2024, by 0.73 %. The stock closed at 122.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 123.4 per share. Investors should monitor Union Bank Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Union Bank Of India Stock Price Today

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price of Union Bank Of India was 125.3, the close price was 124.25, the high was 125.45, and the low was 121.85. The market capitalization of the company is 90,802.49 crore. The 52-week high is 129.3, and the 52-week low is 60.32. The BSE volume for the day was 1,016,724 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Jan 2024, 10:21 AM IST Union Bank Of India share price live: Today's Price range

The Union Bank Of India stock had a low price of 122.85 and a high price of 124.20 on the current day.

09 Jan 2024, 10:01 AM IST Union Bank Of India Live Updates

09 Jan 2024, 09:43 AM IST Union Bank Of India share price update :Union Bank Of India trading at ₹123.4, up 0.73% from yesterday's ₹122.5

The stock price of Union Bank of India is currently at 123.4, with a percent change of 0.73 and a net change of 0.9. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.73% and the value has increased by 0.9 points.

09 Jan 2024, 09:30 AM IST Union Bank Of India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.49%
3 Months13.25%
6 Months51.3%
YTD2.9%
1 Year51.67%
09 Jan 2024, 09:12 AM IST Union Bank Of India share price Today :Union Bank Of India trading at ₹123.1, up 0.49% from yesterday's ₹122.5

Based on the current data, the stock price of Union Bank of India is 123.1 with a percent change of 0.49 and a net change of 0.6. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.6 from its previous value, resulting in a percent change of 0.49. The stock is currently trading at 123.1.

09 Jan 2024, 08:10 AM IST Union Bank Of India share price Live :Union Bank Of India closed at ₹124.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Union Bank of India on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 1,016,724. The closing price for the shares was 124.25.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.