Union Bank Of India share price Today Live Updates : Union Bank Of India's Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price of Union Bank Of India was ₹125.3, the close price was ₹124.25, the high was ₹125.45, and the low was ₹121.85. The market capitalization of the company is ₹90,802.49 crore. The 52-week high is ₹129.3, and the 52-week low is ₹60.32. The BSE volume for the day was 1,016,724 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The Union Bank Of India stock had a low price of ₹122.85 and a high price of ₹124.20 on the current day.
The stock price of Union Bank of India is currently at ₹123.4, with a percent change of 0.73 and a net change of 0.9. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.73% and the value has increased by 0.9 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.49%
|3 Months
|13.25%
|6 Months
|51.3%
|YTD
|2.9%
|1 Year
|51.67%
Based on the current data, the stock price of Union Bank of India is ₹123.1 with a percent change of 0.49 and a net change of 0.6. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.6 from its previous value, resulting in a percent change of 0.49. The stock is currently trading at ₹123.1.
On the last day of trading for Union Bank of India on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 1,016,724. The closing price for the shares was ₹124.25.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!