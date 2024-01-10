Union Bank Of India share price Today Live Updates : Union Bank Of India sees gains in trading today

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading for Union Bank of India, the open price was ₹123.1 and the close price was ₹122.5. The high for the day was ₹124.2 and the low was ₹121.5. The market capitalization for the bank is ₹91,061.93 crore. The 52-week high is ₹129.3 and the 52-week low is ₹60.32. The BSE volume for the day was 617,309 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.