Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Union Bank Of India share price Today Live Updates : Union Bank Of India sees gains in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:02 AM IST
Livemint

Union Bank Of India stock price went up today, 10 Jan 2024, by 0.29 %. The stock closed at 122.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 122.85 per share. Investors should monitor Union Bank Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Union Bank Of India Stock Price Today

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading for Union Bank of India, the open price was 123.1 and the close price was 122.5. The high for the day was 124.2 and the low was 121.5. The market capitalization for the bank is 91,061.93 crore. The 52-week high is 129.3 and the 52-week low is 60.32. The BSE volume for the day was 617,309 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Jan 2024, 09:02 AM IST Union Bank Of India share price Today :Union Bank Of India trading at ₹122.85, up 0.29% from yesterday's ₹122.5

The stock price of Union Bank of India is currently trading at 122.85 with a net change of 0.35, which represents a percent change of 0.29%. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

10 Jan 2024, 08:12 AM IST Union Bank Of India share price Live :Union Bank Of India closed at ₹122.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Union Bank of India on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the total volume of shares traded was 617,309. The closing price for the stock was 122.5.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.