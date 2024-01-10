Union Bank Of India share price Today Live Updates : Union Bank Of India sees gains in trading today

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading for Union Bank of India, the open price was ₹123.1 and the close price was ₹122.5. The high for the day was ₹124.2 and the low was ₹121.5. The market capitalization for the bank is ₹91,061.93 crore. The 52-week high is ₹129.3 and the 52-week low is ₹60.32. The BSE volume for the day was 617,309 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The stock price of Union Bank of India is currently trading at ₹122.85 with a net change of 0.35, which represents a percent change of 0.29%. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
On the last day of trading for Union Bank of India on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the total volume of shares traded was 617,309. The closing price for the stock was ₹122.5.
