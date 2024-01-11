Hello User
Union Bank Of India Share Price Live blog for 11 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Union Bank Of India stock price went up today, 11 Jan 2024, by 0.33 %. The stock closed at 122.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 123.25 per share. Investors should monitor Union Bank Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Union Bank Of India Stock Price Today

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today : On the last day, the Union Bank of India opened at 123 and closed at 122.85. The stock reached a high of 124 and a low of 121.65. The market capitalization of the bank is 91358.42 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 129.3 and 60.32 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 808,099 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Jan 2024, 08:02 AM IST Union Bank Of India share price Live :Union Bank Of India closed at ₹122.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Union Bank Of India on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 808,099. The closing price for the day was 122.85.

