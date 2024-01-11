Union Bank Of India Share Price Live blog for 11 Jan 2024

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today : On the last day, the Union Bank of India opened at ₹123 and closed at ₹122.85. The stock reached a high of ₹124 and a low of ₹121.65. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹91358.42 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹129.3 and ₹60.32 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 808,099 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.