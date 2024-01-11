Union Bank Of India Share Price Live blog for 11 Jan 2024

Union Bank Of India Share Price Today : On the last day, the Union Bank of India opened at ₹123 and closed at ₹122.85. The stock reached a high of ₹124 and a low of ₹121.65. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹91358.42 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹129.3 and ₹60.32 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 808,099 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
11 Jan 2024, 08:02 AM IST
Union Bank Of India share price Live :Union Bank Of India closed at ₹122.85 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Union Bank Of India on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 808,099. The closing price for the day was ₹122.85.